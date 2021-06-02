External Sales

Roles & Responsibilities:
- Client service and quality visits
- Relationship building
- Generating leads and follow ups
- Maintaining current contracts in place
- Sales reporting on weekly basis
- Sales administration
- Assisting internal sales with queries
- Monthly standby duties
- General office duties
- Meeting and exceeding sales goals
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric with 5 years minimal proven work experience in the Hand Tool- Experience in Kerridge SOP will be an advantage
- Commitment to excellent customer service
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong phone presence and availability
- Previous experience in a similar environment would be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Hand Tool
- Sales Development
- Prospect new customers
- Technical Product Sales
- Mining
- Industrial
- Welding
- PPE Sector
- Area Sales
- Key Account Development
- Kerridge
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
- 5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus