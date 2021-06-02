External Sales

Jun 2, 2021

Roles & Responsibilities:

  • Client service and quality visits
  • Relationship building
  • Generating leads and follow ups
  • Maintaining current contracts in place
  • Sales reporting on weekly basis
  • Sales administration
  • Assisting internal sales with queries
  • Monthly standby duties
  • General office duties
  • Meeting and exceeding sales goals

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric with 5 years minimal proven work experience in the Hand Tool- Experience in Kerridge SOP will be an advantage
  • Commitment to excellent customer service
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Strong phone presence and availability
  • Previous experience in a similar environment would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Hand Tool
  • Sales Development
  • Prospect new customers
  • Technical Product Sales
  • Mining
  • Industrial
  • Welding
  • PPE Sector
  • Area Sales
  • Key Account Development
  • Kerridge

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
  • 5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

