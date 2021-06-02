Financial Accountant

Jun 2, 2021

We are looking for a financial accountant to join a high-profile listed client of ours on a 6 – 12 month contract.

The accountant will do the end to end accounting function, meaning capturing source documents all the way to AFS and tax preparation.

Responsibilities/ Duties:

  • Handle supporting schedules and general ledgers and check trial balances. (Bank reconciliations etc)
  • Prepare estimated tax payments and notices by ensuring tax compliance support.
  • Validate data completeness and accuracy
  • Document financial transactions by entering account information (Sage Evolution)
  • Summarize current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement and other reports (Reports to A&RC)
  • Substantiate financial transactions by auditing documents (Handle audit queries)
  • Prepare financial statements CaseWare
  • Any ad-hoc requirements as needed

The role requires

  • 2 years full financial accounting experience
  • Completed BCom Degree
  • Experience with Caseware essential
  • Must be available immediately

