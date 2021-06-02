We are looking for a financial accountant to join a high-profile listed client of ours on a 6 – 12 month contract.
The accountant will do the end to end accounting function, meaning capturing source documents all the way to AFS and tax preparation.
Responsibilities/ Duties:
- Handle supporting schedules and general ledgers and check trial balances. (Bank reconciliations etc)
- Prepare estimated tax payments and notices by ensuring tax compliance support.
- Validate data completeness and accuracy
- Document financial transactions by entering account information (Sage Evolution)
- Summarize current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement and other reports (Reports to A&RC)
- Substantiate financial transactions by auditing documents (Handle audit queries)
- Prepare financial statements CaseWare
- Any ad-hoc requirements as needed
The role requires
- 2 years full financial accounting experience
- Completed BCom Degree
- Experience with Caseware essential
- Must be available immediately