Financial Analyst at Large Real Estate Investment Firm

Jun 2, 2021

Financial Analyst

Age 28 -32 (right mix of enegy/experience)
5 – 8 years’ experience in M&A/Corporate Finance
2 -3 years of leading transaction workstreams – overseeing due diligence project management (legal, accounting, tax)

CFA is an advantage
CA (SA) – requirement
Highly competent in Power Point and Excel – will be responsible for creating final reports in Power Point.

Tertiary academic transcripts required (generally 70%+ average)
Preferably have done mathematics up to 2nd year level with +75% mark
Matric Certificates (would prefer Mathematics/Physical Science with 80%+)

Please submit matric and University transcripts with your updated c.v.

Desired Skills:

  • Corporate Finance
  • Power Point excellent
  • Excel
  • Financial analysis
  • M&A

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

About The Employer:

Vertically integrated Real Estate Investment firm focussed on opportunistic Investments

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

