Financial Analyst at Large Real Estate Investment Firm

Financial Analyst

Age 28 -32 (right mix of enegy/experience)

5 – 8 years’ experience in M&A/Corporate Finance

2 -3 years of leading transaction workstreams – overseeing due diligence project management (legal, accounting, tax)

CFA is an advantage

CA (SA) – requirement

Highly competent in Power Point and Excel – will be responsible for creating final reports in Power Point.

Tertiary academic transcripts required (generally 70%+ average)

Preferably have done mathematics up to 2nd year level with +75% mark

Matric Certificates (would prefer Mathematics/Physical Science with 80%+)

Please submit matric and University transcripts with your updated c.v.

Desired Skills:

Corporate Finance

Power Point excellent

Excel

Financial analysis

M&A

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

Vertically integrated Real Estate Investment firm focussed on opportunistic Investments

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

