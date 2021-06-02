Financial Analyst at Large Real Estate Investment Firm

Financial Analyst
Age 28 -32 (right mix of enegy/experience)
5 – 8 years’ experience in M&A/Corporate Finance
2 -3 years of leading transaction workstreams – overseeing due diligence project management (legal, accounting, tax)
CFA is an advantage
CA (SA) – requirement
Highly competent in Power Point and Excel – will be responsible for creating final reports in Power Point.
Tertiary academic transcripts required (generally 70%+ average)
Preferably have done mathematics up to 2nd year level with +75% mark
Matric Certificates (would prefer Mathematics/Physical Science with 80%+)
Please submit matric and University transcripts with your updated c.v.
Desired Skills:
- Corporate Finance
- Power Point excellent
- Excel
- Financial analysis
- M&A
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters
About The Employer:
Vertically integrated Real Estate Investment firm focussed on opportunistic Investments
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus