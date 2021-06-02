Financial Manager

A Financial Manager vacancy is available at a listed multinational diversified Retail Group in Northern Suburbs. [URL Removed] p.a.+ performance bonus.

Requirements

EE position

CA Qualification

Great career opportunity for someone with 4-5 years financial management, some business analyst/financial/data analyst exposure to be groomed for more executive roles.

You will start in a financial management role (80%) and business/financial/data analyst role (20%) to understand more of this dynamic, diversified business environment and then proceed to more senior Financial or General Manager roles. You will advise the Executive on business trends, commercial issues and opportunities.

You must have great interpersonal and communication skills, the ability to work on all levels and have an interest in business as such.

Dynamic and very pleasant business environment.

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.

Our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position