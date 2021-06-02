Fund Accountant Private Debt

Jun 2, 2021

Key Responsibilities:

Portfolio Management and Compliance:

  • Assist in the monitoring of fund portfolios in line with each fund’s investment mandates;
  • Assist with the effective functioning of the administrative, operational and financial aspects of the investment portfolios;
  • Liaise with internal and external auditors and handling of queries/requests on valuations;
  • Together with the Fund Controller, maintain a risk register for the division to be reported to Group Risk; and
  • Implement and update Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for all finance and portfolio valuation components of the business

Fund Accounting:

  • Prepare and reconcile loan interest schedules with those prepared by the Fund Administrator;
  • Collect management accounts and covenant reports from borrowers and prepare reports;
  • Co-ordinate and updated individual loan dashboards and interest schedules;
  • Submit loan draw down requests to the Fund Administrator and confirm that the loan is within the loan terms before payment is requested; and
  • Send bank statements and proof of payment to borrowers when requested

Fund Reporting:

  • Together with portfolio managers, assist in preparation of monthly, quarterly and semi-annual reports, for submission and review by the Alternatives Fund Controller;
  • Assist in the preparation of monthly fund factsheets and other fund raising presentations;
  • Assist in the gathering and compilation of ESG and impact reporting for fund structures;
  • Submit reports due to the Private Debt Investment Committee, Investors and other ad hoc reports;
  • Assist in the preparation of annual financial statements for limited partnership and Limited fund structures; and
  • Liaise with internal and external auditors and handle queries/requests from the auditors on financials

Limited Partners / Investors:

  • Support the Alternatives Fund Controller in addressing queries from limited partners and other investors and prepare responses for Alternatives Fund Controller and Head of Private Debt Review

Finance:

  • Assist in the preparation of Private Debt annual budget;
  • Monitor income and expenditure against the annual budget and provide reasons for variances;
  • Highlight any non-budget approved spending to the Alternatives Fund Controller and Head of Private Debt; and
  • Assist in the preparation of the full-year estimates and provide reasons for variances to the annual budget

Management and Performance Fees:

  • Review of monthly, semi-annual and annual management and performance fee calculations prepared by the Fund Administrators; and
  • Ensure invoices are prepared, submitted and paid

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant bachelor/tertiary qualification
  • CA (SA) qualification or three or more years’ experience in financial services sector in a fund reporting role
  • Experience in management reporting

Technical Competencies:

  • High attention to detail;
  • Good grasp of systems and procedures (Hiport, Advanced Excel, etc);
  • Commercially minded, ability to link systems and procedures to the objectives of the business and adapt them to address these objectives;
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills; and
  • Good knowledge of IFRS, fund financial reporting, budgeting

Desired Skills:

  • Fund Reporting
  • Management Reporting
  • Budgeting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Financial / Project Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leading global Investment Manager

