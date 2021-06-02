Fund Accountant Private Debt

Key Responsibilities:
Portfolio Management and Compliance:
- Assist in the monitoring of fund portfolios in line with each fund’s investment mandates;
- Assist with the effective functioning of the administrative, operational and financial aspects of the investment portfolios;
- Liaise with internal and external auditors and handling of queries/requests on valuations;
- Together with the Fund Controller, maintain a risk register for the division to be reported to Group Risk; and
- Implement and update Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for all finance and portfolio valuation components of the business
Fund Accounting:
- Prepare and reconcile loan interest schedules with those prepared by the Fund Administrator;
- Collect management accounts and covenant reports from borrowers and prepare reports;
- Co-ordinate and updated individual loan dashboards and interest schedules;
- Submit loan draw down requests to the Fund Administrator and confirm that the loan is within the loan terms before payment is requested; and
- Send bank statements and proof of payment to borrowers when requested
Fund Reporting:
- Together with portfolio managers, assist in preparation of monthly, quarterly and semi-annual reports, for submission and review by the Alternatives Fund Controller;
- Assist in the preparation of monthly fund factsheets and other fund raising presentations;
- Assist in the gathering and compilation of ESG and impact reporting for fund structures;
- Submit reports due to the Private Debt Investment Committee, Investors and other ad hoc reports;
- Assist in the preparation of annual financial statements for limited partnership and Limited fund structures; and
- Liaise with internal and external auditors and handle queries/requests from the auditors on financials
Limited Partners / Investors:
- Support the Alternatives Fund Controller in addressing queries from limited partners and other investors and prepare responses for Alternatives Fund Controller and Head of Private Debt Review
Finance:
- Assist in the preparation of Private Debt annual budget;
- Monitor income and expenditure against the annual budget and provide reasons for variances;
- Highlight any non-budget approved spending to the Alternatives Fund Controller and Head of Private Debt; and
- Assist in the preparation of the full-year estimates and provide reasons for variances to the annual budget
Management and Performance Fees:
- Review of monthly, semi-annual and annual management and performance fee calculations prepared by the Fund Administrators; and
- Ensure invoices are prepared, submitted and paid
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant bachelor/tertiary qualification
- CA (SA) qualification or three or more years’ experience in financial services sector in a fund reporting role
- Experience in management reporting
Technical Competencies:
- High attention to detail;
- Good grasp of systems and procedures (Hiport, Advanced Excel, etc);
- Commercially minded, ability to link systems and procedures to the objectives of the business and adapt them to address these objectives;
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills; and
- Good knowledge of IFRS, fund financial reporting, budgeting
Desired Skills:
- Fund Reporting
- Management Reporting
- Budgeting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Financial / Project Accounting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading global Investment Manager