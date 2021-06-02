Fund Accountant Private Equity

Key Responsibilities:
Portfolio Management and Compliance:
- Assist in the management of portfolios in line with investment mandates;
- Correct allocation of investments across the private equity pools;
- Monitor cash levels and ensure that they are in line with mandate requirements;
- Accurate recording of monthly pricing (HiPort);
- Assist with the effective functioning of the administrative, operational and financial aspects of transactions and investments;
- Implement and update Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for all finance and portfolio valuation components of the business;
- Monitor adherence to these SOP by all staff and highlight non-compliance;
- Liaise with internal and external auditors and handling of queries/requests on valuations;
- Co-ordinate and report on portfolio valuations;
- Source and provide information to and from Investee companies (be central point of contact between clients and deal makers with regards to financial information);
- Ensure that all secretarial requirements for portfolio companies are up to date and complete; and
- Together with the Fund Controller, maintain a risk register for the division to be reported to the Group
Finance:
- Assist in the preparation of financial statements for special purpose vehicles in the structure;
- Assist in the preparation of the annual budget;
- Monitor income and expenditure against the annual budget and provide reasons for variances;
- Highlight any non-budget approved spending to the Alternatives Fund Controller and CEO;
- Assist in the preparation of the full year estimates and provide reasons for variances to the annual budget; and
- Liaise with internal and external auditors and handling of queries/requests from the auditors on financials
Carried Interest:
- Calculate the monthly carried interest provision for review by the Alternatives Fund
Reporting:
- Together with portfolio managers, assist in preparation of monthly, quarterly and semi-annual reports, for submission and review by the Alternatives Fund Controller;
- Submit reports due to the Investment Committee, Investors, 3rd Parties, OPCO, HR Committee, BEE Transformation Committee and other ad hoc reports
Limited Partner / Investors:
- Support the Alternatives Fund Controller in addressing queries from limited partners and other investors and prepare responses/communications for Alternatives Fund Controller and Partners
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant bachelor/tertiary qualification
- CA (SA) qualification or three or more years’ experience in the financial services sector in a fund reporting role
- Experience in management reporting
- Experience in carried interest accounting is an advantage
Technical Competencies:
- Good grasp of systems and procedures (Hiport, CRM, Advanced Excel, etc.)
- Commercially minded – ability to link systems and procedures to the objectives of the business and develop/adapt them to address these objectives
- Basic company valuation skills
- Understanding of underlying portfolio company metrics such as EBITDA, valuation multiples etc.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Good knowledge of IFRS, fund financial reporting, budgeting etc.
Desired Skills:
- Fund Reporting
- Fund Accounting
- Management Reporting
- Budgeting
- Company Valuations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Financial / Project Accounting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading global Investment Manager