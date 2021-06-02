Fund Accountant Private Equity

Key Responsibilities:

Portfolio Management and Compliance:

  • Assist in the management of portfolios in line with investment mandates;
  • Correct allocation of investments across the private equity pools;
  • Monitor cash levels and ensure that they are in line with mandate requirements;
  • Accurate recording of monthly pricing (HiPort);
  • Assist with the effective functioning of the administrative, operational and financial aspects of transactions and investments;
  • Implement and update Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for all finance and portfolio valuation components of the business;
  • Monitor adherence to these SOP by all staff and highlight non-compliance;
  • Liaise with internal and external auditors and handling of queries/requests on valuations;
  • Co-ordinate and report on portfolio valuations;
  • Source and provide information to and from Investee companies (be central point of contact between clients and deal makers with regards to financial information);
  • Ensure that all secretarial requirements for portfolio companies are up to date and complete; and
  • Together with the Fund Controller, maintain a risk register for the division to be reported to the Group

Finance:

  • Assist in the preparation of financial statements for special purpose vehicles in the structure;
  • Assist in the preparation of the annual budget;
  • Monitor income and expenditure against the annual budget and provide reasons for variances;
  • Highlight any non-budget approved spending to the Alternatives Fund Controller and CEO;
  • Assist in the preparation of the full year estimates and provide reasons for variances to the annual budget; and
  • Liaise with internal and external auditors and handling of queries/requests from the auditors on financials

Carried Interest:

  • Calculate the monthly carried interest provision for review by the Alternatives Fund

Reporting:

  • Together with portfolio managers, assist in preparation of monthly, quarterly and semi-annual reports, for submission and review by the Alternatives Fund Controller;
  • Submit reports due to the Investment Committee, Investors, 3rd Parties, OPCO, HR Committee, BEE Transformation Committee and other ad hoc reports

Limited Partner / Investors:

  • Support the Alternatives Fund Controller in addressing queries from limited partners and other investors and prepare responses/communications for Alternatives Fund Controller and Partners

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant bachelor/tertiary qualification
  • CA (SA) qualification or three or more years’ experience in the financial services sector in a fund reporting role
  • Experience in management reporting
  • Experience in carried interest accounting is an advantage

Technical Competencies:

  • Good grasp of systems and procedures (Hiport, CRM, Advanced Excel, etc.)
  • Commercially minded – ability to link systems and procedures to the objectives of the business and develop/adapt them to address these objectives
  • Basic company valuation skills
  • Understanding of underlying portfolio company metrics such as EBITDA, valuation multiples etc.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Good knowledge of IFRS, fund financial reporting, budgeting etc.

Desired Skills:

  • Fund Reporting
  • Fund Accounting
  • Management Reporting
  • Budgeting
  • Company Valuations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Financial / Project Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leading global Investment Manager

