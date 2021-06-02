ICT Support Technician

Job Description:
- Diagnose, resolve and upgrade software and hardware incidents, including operating systems
- (Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS etc.) across a range of software and hardware applications.
- To assist all users with ICT Desktop related support when called upon and take ownership of issues by carrying out problem analysis to implement temporary or permanent fixes aiming at restoring service to the user as soon as possible maintaining a first-class customer service ensuring that customers are treated efficiently and courteously.
- To accurately record, update and document requests using the ICT service desk system.
- To install and configure new ICT equipment.
- To resolve incidents, provision, maintain printers, copiers and scanners.
- To create, maintain and publish relevant support documentation to assist in the quick resolution of incidents, service requests and enable users to become more self-sufficient.
- Exhibit a flexible approach to working on a rota basis and provide necessary cover where needed.
- To work with the relevant legislation, policies and procedures.
- To participate in the Annual Performance and Development Review Process.
- To attend training courses as identified and agreed for appropriate development.
- Work within Health and Safety regulations, the post holder has a legal duty to take reasonable care for Health and Safety both for themselves and others who may be affected by their actions.
- They are also required to undertake Health and Safety training commensurate which the level required by the post and to take part in risk assessment procedures and the implementation of agreed recommended work practices within the area.
- Undertaking other duties not specifically stated which from time to time are necessary without altering the nature or level of responsibility.
Job Requirements:
- Valid drivers license
- Own reliable transport
- Good English verbal and written communication skills
- Neat, organised & self-motivated to work independently
- The individual needs to be willing to work as per operational requirements which will include overtime
- Have a sound understanding of diagnostics and proven ability to troubleshoot hardware and application software issues
- Be able to research, scope and provide recommendations on Hardware
- Be able to provision, troubleshoot and provide diagnostics for network related issues
- Good attention to detail and ability to take initiative
- Ability to prioritise, manage and perform under pressure to meet SLAs
- Excellent knowledge of Customer Service best practice
- Highly motivated with the ability to cope with changing priorities with enthusiasm
- Have sound knowledge of Microsoft Windows Operating Systems, iOS and Android
- Have sound knowledge of Microsoft Office Packages
- Have sound knowledge of VOIP, PABXs, IP Cameras and NVRs
- Have sound knowledge of Microsoft Domain environments, Microsoft Windows Server and Rolls, Microsoft Exchange; Active Directory, Group Policy, Azure Active Directory and O365
Qualifications Required:
- MTA Windows Operating System Fundamentals
- MTA Windows Server Administration Fundamentals
- MTA Networking Fundamentals or MCDST or MCSA Windows Server Administration and or Diploma in Information Systems.
- 3-5 Years relevant working experience in an industrial production domain environment