Investment Business Development Support Associate

Jun 2, 2021

Key Responsibilities:

  • Assist a team of external sales managers to sell funds by providing technical information on markets, funds, positioning of core funds, & opportunities in the marketplace
  • Responding to client enquiries, including follow ups after client meetings
  • Perform quantitative analysis on funds and competitor funds (Infront & Morningstar)
  • Compiling analytical packs for client report backs
  • Assist in developing marketing packs for the team
  • Compiling monthly sales and management reports (net flows, AUM, industry statistics)
  • Facilitating report-backs, due diligences, workshops and portfolio manager meetings as required

Technical Knowledge and Experience:

  • B Comm or equivalent tertiary education in either Economics or Finance
  • CFA an advantage
  • Unit Trust related qualifications
  • 2-3 years industry related experience
  • Knowledge of financial markets and instruments (equities, bonds)
  • Experience in portfolio construction will be an advantage

System Skills:

  • System knowledge (MS, Infront) an advantage

Personal Attributes:

  • Strong multi-tasking skills (including organizational skills, attention to detail and prioritisation)
  • Creative, innovative, pro-active
  • Outgoing, motivated, hardworking
  • Willing to be assessed against performance targets
  • Strong personality, self-assured, assertive
  • Able to work in a team with limited supervision
  • Confident, self-starter
  • People’s person, enjoy regular contact with clients / brokers on various levels

Desired Skills:

  • Unit Trusts
  • Investments
  • Financial Markets
  • Quantitative Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leading global Investment Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position