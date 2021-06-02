Investment / Insurance Administrator Pretoria East : Ref: 20777

Be appreciated at this professional finance group as you support the financial planners.

Duties

Support to Financial Planners in an office environment through general and client portfolio administration

Understand, execute and manage intermediary services as defined by the FAIS act.

Receive and execute tasks and instructions via email, electronic voice and telephone;

Prepare reports and correspondence, typing, data capturing and CRM;

Maintaining client relationship, liaison via email telephone etc;

Liaison with service providers, instructions to and management of their execution;

Keeping and execution of minutes, in meetings, conference calls or in client consultation;

Review and maintain ongoing instructions and client portfolios;

General influence to maintain a professional office environment.

Requirements

A relevant bachelors qualification or at least matric with mathematics and/or commercial subjects such as accounting, economics etc;

Basic understanding of economics, financial markets, income tax and accounting;

Knowledge of insurance and investment administration and understanding of regulation;

Computer literacy (MS Office), understanding of CRM systems, swift accurate typing skills;

Afrikaans and English with good communication, verbal and writing skills;

Package & Remuneration

R13 000 to R16 000 per month, negotiable on experience and qualifications

