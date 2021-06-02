Java Developer Remote

Jun 2, 2021

ESSENTIAL Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

  • Springboot
  • Maven
  • Hibernate
  • J2EE/Java
  • Angular

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Support existing and develop new functionality and components.
  • Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.
  • Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
  • Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.
  • Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.
  • Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.
  • Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.
  • Build and deploy the system on an application server.
  • Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).
  • Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences.
  • A strong knowledge of Java is essential.
  • 3 years relevant experience in a multi-tiered Java application development.
  • Experience in scripting languages (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).
  • Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
  • A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

Desired Skills:

  • Websphere
  • Java8
  • Hibernate
  • Springboot
  • Angular
  • Java
  • Maven
  • J2EE
  • SDLC
  • Javascript
  • UML
  • dev testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Global technology solutions provider seeks to employ experienced, Senior Java Developers on a Contractual basis, to start ASAP

