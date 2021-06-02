Java Developer Remote

ESSENTIAL Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

Springboot

Maven

Hibernate

J2EE/Java

Angular

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences.

A strong knowledge of Java is essential.

3 years relevant experience in a multi-tiered Java application development.

Experience in scripting languages (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).

Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

Desired Skills:

Websphere

Java8

Hibernate

Springboot

Angular

Java

Maven

J2EE

SDLC

Javascript

UML

dev testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Global technology solutions provider seeks to employ experienced, Senior Java Developers on a Contractual basis, to start ASAP

Learn more/Apply for this position