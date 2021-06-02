JNR/SNR Sales Representatives

The client a specialist in Waste Management Services requires a Junior Sales Representative for Johannesburg, with exposure to Total on Site Waste Services, General & Hazardous Services and Disposals, and Recycling Management.

Min Requirements:

Matric with 2-4 years of experience in the field or in a related area is an advantage.

Familiar with standard concepts, practices, and procedures within the Environmental and Rapid Response field.

Organization and Management

Report to Sales Manager on all movements, clients, travel in the form of sales call sheet.

Planning and coordinating client lists, visits, appointments, site meetings and quotations.

Monitor performance with respect to sales targets.

Generate and forward quotations and costings to client.

Liaising with Sales Manager in terms of job scheduling, resource management and related items for work landed.

Liaise with clients in terms of quotation follow up, order generation and submission and reporting, costing submission etc. related to clients.

Administrative Function

Monitoring sales figures and report to sales manager.

Compiling call sheets and quotes.

Follow up on quotations.

Manage company vehicle related function with regards to fuel usage, mileage and maintenance with fleet controller/sales manager.

Daily Tasks/Responsibilities

Visit clients and set up appointments.

Generate quotations and follow up on appointments/quotations.

Liaise with Sales Manager in terms of orders received, operations jobs planned or emergency response for clients.

Follow up with stores/dispatch on product deliveries related to orders received.

