JNR/SNR Sales Representatives

The client a specialist in Waste Management Services requires a Junior Sales Representative for Johannesburg, with exposure to Total on Site Waste Services, General & Hazardous Services and Disposals, and Recycling Management.
Min Requirements:
- Matric with 2-4 years of experience in the field or in a related area is an advantage.
- Familiar with standard concepts, practices, and procedures within the Environmental and Rapid Response field.
Organization and Management
- Report to Sales Manager on all movements, clients, travel in the form of sales call sheet.
- Planning and coordinating client lists, visits, appointments, site meetings and quotations.
- Monitor performance with respect to sales targets.
- Generate and forward quotations and costings to client.
- Liaising with Sales Manager in terms of job scheduling, resource management and related items for work landed.
- Liaise with clients in terms of quotation follow up, order generation and submission and reporting, costing submission etc. related to clients.
Administrative Function
- Monitoring sales figures and report to sales manager.
- Compiling call sheets and quotes.
- Follow up on quotations.
- Manage company vehicle related function with regards to fuel usage, mileage and maintenance with fleet controller/sales manager.
Daily Tasks/Responsibilities
- Visit clients and set up appointments.
- Generate quotations and follow up on appointments/quotations.
- Liaise with Sales Manager in terms of orders received, operations jobs planned or emergency response for clients.
- Follow up with stores/dispatch on product deliveries related to orders received.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- n/a