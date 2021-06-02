JNR/SNR Sales Representatives

Jun 2, 2021

The client a specialist in Waste Management Services requires a Junior Sales Representative for Johannesburg, with exposure to Total on Site Waste Services, General & Hazardous Services and Disposals, and Recycling Management.

Min Requirements:

  • Matric with 2-4 years of experience in the field or in a related area is an advantage.
  • Familiar with standard concepts, practices, and procedures within the Environmental and Rapid Response field.

Organization and Management

  • Report to Sales Manager on all movements, clients, travel in the form of sales call sheet.
  • Planning and coordinating client lists, visits, appointments, site meetings and quotations.
  • Monitor performance with respect to sales targets.
  • Generate and forward quotations and costings to client.
  • Liaising with Sales Manager in terms of job scheduling, resource management and related items for work landed.
  • Liaise with clients in terms of quotation follow up, order generation and submission and reporting, costing submission etc. related to clients.

Administrative Function

  • Monitoring sales figures and report to sales manager.
  • Compiling call sheets and quotes.
  • Follow up on quotations.
  • Manage company vehicle related function with regards to fuel usage, mileage and maintenance with fleet controller/sales manager.

Daily Tasks/Responsibilities

  • Visit clients and set up appointments.
  • Generate quotations and follow up on appointments/quotations.
  • Liaise with Sales Manager in terms of orders received, operations jobs planned or emergency response for clients.
  • Follow up with stores/dispatch on product deliveries related to orders received.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • n/a

