Junior SQL DBA

We are looking for a Junior SQL DBA to join our Cape Town based team on an initial contract basis. If you are ready to add value and while still learning and growing as a SQL DBA, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: Junior or Intermediate

Location: Cape Town

Initial Contract opportunity

We need someone with about 3 or so years as a SQL DBA.

Ideally someone experienced with more than 1 version of SQL Server between 2008 2019

Someone willing to learn and grow who can still add value to the team

Someone who has experience working as a SQL DBA in house or with clients (but must have working experience).

