We are looking for a Junior SQL DBA to join our Cape Town based team on an initial contract basis. If you are ready to add value and while still learning and growing as a SQL DBA, please get in contact.
Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: Junior or Intermediate
Location: Cape Town
Initial Contract opportunity
- We need someone with about 3 or so years as a SQL DBA.
- Ideally someone experienced with more than 1 version of SQL Server between 2008 2019
- Someone willing to learn and grow who can still add value to the team
- Someone who has experience working as a SQL DBA in house or with clients (but must have working experience).