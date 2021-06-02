Key Account Manager / Business Developer at Headhunters

Our national client who provides business / corporate finance and advisory services, is currently looking to employ a Key Account Manager / Business Developer. An undergraduate qualification AND 2 3 years experience in a sales position within a financial institution secures.

Main purpose of the position:

Acquire and maintain Sales Relationships with Clients, Suppliers and Brokers. Generate leads to ensure that the financial targets are met with minimal errors and ensuring personal growth is achieved, whilst promoting the company brand.

Responsibilities:

New Business Turnover:

Ensure consistent performance and constant new business flow

Expand and maintain all sales relationships within the PMs portfolio with high and proactive activity levels.

Effective lead generation to achieve and build a constant monthly and/or quarterly pipeline to achieve new business targets.

Manage and maintaining accurate pipeline, performance, profitability and activity reports required by Sales Manager/Management.

Understand, Update and Manage all internal processes.

Profitability:

PMs to achieve the required profitability on overall portfolio based on future profitability of deals concluded, taken into account each profit measures variable.

Comprehensive and Strategic management of PMs profitability based on their specific portfolio within the dedicated Cluster/s.

Active tracking and record keeping of profitability on a monthly basis, monthly feedback as required from Sales Manager/ Management.

Cross Selling:

Measure quality of leads provided to other business units within the company. Quality rather than a quantity approach required.

Deliver exceptional sales performance by identifying and meeting Client needs through selling and cross selling of products and services within the company.

Requirements:

Undergraduate Degree (preferably finance related)

2 3 years experience in a sales position with a Financial Background

Ability to understand and analyse Financial Statements

Persuasive and influential personality

Drivers License: Code 08 and own reliable transport

Must have the acumen to liaise with Directors and Management

Competencies:

Exceptional Communication both written and spoken

Project management

Creative approach to work

Ability to accept responsibility

Relationship Management

Solution Management

Financial Analysis

Detail and Deadline oriented

Ability to work independently

Time Management

Ability to work within a dynamic team

Excellent Negotiation Skills

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

