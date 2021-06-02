Lecturer CPT – Honours IT /Business Studies

Our client, a leading name in the education sector seeks 2 x dynamic Lecturers to join their branch in Cape Town. The successful incumbents must have their Honours degree in either IT or Business Studies. This is a contract role, with an immediate availability.
Requirements:
Minimum Honours degree in IT or Business Studies
Resides in the Cape Town area
Available immediately
Previous experience in similar role
Please send a comprehensive, updated CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- lecturer
- It lecturer
- Business studies lecturer
- tertiary
- Lecturing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours