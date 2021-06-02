Lecturer CPT – Honours IT /Business Studies

Jun 2, 2021

Our client, a leading name in the education sector seeks 2 x dynamic Lecturers to join their branch in Cape Town. The successful incumbents must have their Honours degree in either IT or Business Studies. This is a contract role, with an immediate availability.

Requirements:
Minimum Honours degree in IT or Business Studies
Resides in the Cape Town area
Available immediately
Previous experience in similar role

Please send a comprehensive, updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • lecturer
  • It lecturer
  • Business studies lecturer
  • tertiary
  • Lecturing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

