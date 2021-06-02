Legal Administrator | Commercial Law at Red Ember Recruitment

Legal Administrator / Personal Assistant
- Responsible for handling a variety of moderately complex assigned legal projects. Acts as counsel on issues involving company compliance with moderately complex regulatory standards. Reviews legal documentation and provides advice on appropriate action. Coordinates legal matters requiring external legal assistance.
- Responsible for the administration of head office legal activities. Functions include office services, company secretarial duties et cetera. May have some financial reporting responsibilities i.e. contract anniversary increment negotiations
Requirements
- Grade 12
- Minimum 5 years experience in legal environment.
- Bachelors degree Law or related qualification
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent time management skills
- Computer Skills- proficiency in Word, Excel and Outlook
- Problem solving skills.
- Ability to work independently when preparing legal documents.
- Punctual and presentable
- Must be able to work under pressure and adapt to a multifunctioning work environment
About The Employer:
Red Ember is currently seeking a Legal Administrator | Commercial Law
