Operations Engineer – Tier 4

Position Purpose:

Responsible for ensuring stability and growth of the network and optimal Customer satisfaction.

Key stakeholder Relationship:

Internal

All Internal Departments

External

Customers, Service providers, Suppliers, Vendors

Experience & Qualifications:

Minimum Qualifications

CISCO SPCOR – Implementing and Operating Cisco Service Provider Network Core Technologies OR CCNP Service Provider (Mandatory)

CCIE Service Provider OR Routing and Switching (Advantageous)

ITIL Foundation (Advantageous)

Linux qualification (Advantageous)

Python Scripting (|Advantageous)

Minimum Experience

5 years experience in a Cisco environment in Telecommunications.

2+ years Linux experience (Virtual server environments included)

2-3 years open-source network tools installation & implementation

3-4 years network to network interface setup MP BGP, tagged interfaces, QinQ

Other Requirements

Must be willing to work weekend shifts on a monthly basis

Must be willing to work flexible shifts and overtime

Role / Responsibilities:

TURNUPS AND TURNDOWNS

Tasks

Ensure efficient processing of turnups and turndowns

KPIs

Turnups completed within 12 hours of receipt

Turndowns completed within 12 hours of cancellations

Minimum of 10 turnups per month

Tracking Report /BI Tool

Remedy reports

ROOT CAUSE ANALYSIS

Tasks

Diagnose the problem, identify the root cause and resolve the issue as quickly as possible

Ensure all solutions are documented

Resolve incidents escalated by Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineers within customer SLA

KPIs

Acknowledge assigned ticket within 15 minutes

Update ticket every hour

Ops Group updated via email

Effective resolution of incidents and coaching of colleagues

Tracking Report / BI Tool

Tickets

Emails

Feedback from colleagues

CUSTOMER COMMUNICATION

Tasks

Deal with Customers, either telephonically, Skype or via email, in a courteous, efficient and prompt manner

All emails to be written in appropriate business language

Ensure active listening at all times when dealing with Customers

Assist Sales in technical meetings either during site visits or on conference calls

KPIs

Positive feedback from Customers

Emails attended to before end of shift

Phones answered within 3 rings

Professional company image

Accurate, clear understanding of the issue

Professional image of the company

Provide accurate information

Tracking Report / BI Tool

Customer feedback

Skype notes

Emails

Monitoring by Operations Manager

Feedback from Account Managers

INCIDENT HANDLING

Tasks

Adhere to Standard Operating Procedures

Follow up on all assigned tickets and ensure Customers are updated hourly

Escalate outstanding incidents to suppliers or senior engineers for resolution

Adhere to daily standards regarding the closing of tickets

KPIs

Ensure compliance with ISO standards

Timely and accurate feedback

Incidents to be resolved with the relevant SLA

Minimum of 90% tickets closed daily

Tracking Report / BI Tool

Annual ISO Audit

Tickets, emails

Remedy

Tickets

TECHNICAL CONSULTATION

Tasks

Work with clients & providers to implement network to network interfaces across layer 2 & 3

Research software tools to improve network

Work with Sales and commercial teams on solutions, viability and challenges for new and existing links

Assist tier 2 and 3 colleagues with complex issues and challenges

KPIs

Agree on technical specifics, test in LAB to verify and deliver in timely manner

Manage existing Linux and Windows based tool to better network and assist engineers

Successful implementation of new business and changes to existing

Approachability for fellow engineers to consult on issues

Tracking Report / BI Tool

Tier 4 and management feedback

Feedback from Manager & colleagues

Feedback from executives, sales and manager

Manager feedback & other company teams

Competencies

Knowledge

Thorough knowledge of networks in the telecommunications industry

Knowledge of customer service principles

Skills

Written and verbal communication skills

Practical understanding of network design

Coaching and knowledge sharing skills

Behavioral

Customer Responsiveness

Teamwork

Results driven

Problem solving skills

Attention to detail

Stress tolerance

Resilience

Iniatitive

Key Performance Areas:

Turnups and Turndowns – 30%

Root Cause Analysis -20%

Customer Communication 20%

Incident Handling – 20%

Technical consultation – 10%

