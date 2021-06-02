Operations Engineer – Tier 4

Position Purpose:
Responsible for ensuring stability and growth of the network and optimal Customer satisfaction.
Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal
- All Internal Departments
External
- Customers, Service providers, Suppliers, Vendors
Experience & Qualifications:
Minimum Qualifications
- CISCO SPCOR – Implementing and Operating Cisco Service Provider Network Core Technologies OR CCNP Service Provider (Mandatory)
- CCIE Service Provider OR Routing and Switching (Advantageous)
- ITIL Foundation (Advantageous)
- Linux qualification (Advantageous)
- Python Scripting (|Advantageous)
Minimum Experience
- 5 years experience in a Cisco environment in Telecommunications.
- 2+ years Linux experience (Virtual server environments included)
- 2-3 years open-source network tools installation & implementation
- 3-4 years network to network interface setup MP BGP, tagged interfaces, QinQ
Other Requirements
- Must be willing to work weekend shifts on a monthly basis
- Must be willing to work flexible shifts and overtime
Role / Responsibilities:
TURNUPS AND TURNDOWNS
Tasks
- Ensure efficient processing of turnups and turndowns
KPIs
- Turnups completed within 12 hours of receipt
- Turndowns completed within 12 hours of cancellations
- Minimum of 10 turnups per month
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Remedy reports
ROOT CAUSE ANALYSIS
Tasks
- Diagnose the problem, identify the root cause and resolve the issue as quickly as possible
- Ensure all solutions are documented
- Resolve incidents escalated by Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineers within customer SLA
KPIs
- Acknowledge assigned ticket within 15 minutes
- Update ticket every hour
- Ops Group updated via email
- Effective resolution of incidents and coaching of colleagues
Tracking Report / BI Tool
- Tickets
- Emails
- Feedback from colleagues
CUSTOMER COMMUNICATION
Tasks
- Deal with Customers, either telephonically, Skype or via email, in a courteous, efficient and prompt manner
- All emails to be written in appropriate business language
- Ensure active listening at all times when dealing with Customers
- Assist Sales in technical meetings either during site visits or on conference calls
KPIs
- Positive feedback from Customers
- Emails attended to before end of shift
- Phones answered within 3 rings
- Professional company image
- Accurate, clear understanding of the issue
- Professional image of the company
- Provide accurate information
Tracking Report / BI Tool
- Customer feedback
- Skype notes
- Emails
- Monitoring by Operations Manager
- Feedback from Account Managers
INCIDENT HANDLING
Tasks
- Adhere to Standard Operating Procedures
- Follow up on all assigned tickets and ensure Customers are updated hourly
- Escalate outstanding incidents to suppliers or senior engineers for resolution
- Adhere to daily standards regarding the closing of tickets
KPIs
- Ensure compliance with ISO standards
- Timely and accurate feedback
- Incidents to be resolved with the relevant SLA
- Minimum of 90% tickets closed daily
Tracking Report / BI Tool
- Annual ISO Audit
- Tickets, emails
- Remedy
- Tickets
TECHNICAL CONSULTATION
Tasks
- Work with clients & providers to implement network to network interfaces across layer 2 & 3
- Research software tools to improve network
- Work with Sales and commercial teams on solutions, viability and challenges for new and existing links
- Assist tier 2 and 3 colleagues with complex issues and challenges
KPIs
- Agree on technical specifics, test in LAB to verify and deliver in timely manner
- Manage existing Linux and Windows based tool to better network and assist engineers
- Successful implementation of new business and changes to existing
- Approachability for fellow engineers to consult on issues
Tracking Report / BI Tool
- Tier 4 and management feedback
- Feedback from Manager & colleagues
- Feedback from executives, sales and manager
- Manager feedback & other company teams
Competencies
Knowledge
- Thorough knowledge of networks in the telecommunications industry
- Knowledge of customer service principles
Skills
- Written and verbal communication skills
- Practical understanding of network design
- Coaching and knowledge sharing skills
Behavioral
- Customer Responsiveness
- Teamwork
- Results driven
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to detail
- Stress tolerance
- Resilience
- Iniatitive
Key Performance Areas:
- Turnups and Turndowns – 30%
- Root Cause Analysis -20%
- Customer Communication 20%
- Incident Handling – 20%
- Technical consultation – 10%