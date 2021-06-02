Payment Clerk 12 MONTHS CONTRACT

KPI
Capture Supplier Payments on LOGIS and BAS
– Capture payments on logis and BAS
– Verify invoice against the order
– Payment done within 30 days after the receipts of the invoice
Reconciliation of monthly statements from supplier
– Compile monthly reconciliation with contracted services providers
– Compare the reconcilliation with the actual invoice received to ensure that the correct amount are paid to the service providers
Maintaining payments records of companies and filing. (Verification of banking details on safety web system)
– Capture supplier banking details onboth Logis and BAS.
– Verify the banking details that are used by service providers
Update the Accrual report
– Check the accrual report and ensure that invoices are paid
COMPETENCY REQUIREMENT:
KNOWLEDGE
1.1 Knowledge on LOGIS and BAS
1.2. SCM process and procedures
1.3. Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (BBBEAA), PreferentialProcurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Treasury Regulations.
SKILLS
2.1 Good verbal and written communication
2.2 Interpersonal skill
2.3 Computer literacy
2.4 Self driven and innovative
2.5 Ability to work under pressure
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- Reliable
- Honest
- Enjoy working in a team
Tolerance
EXPERIENCE
- 1 – 2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment
- An understanding of the technical aspects of the position
LEARNING INDICATORS
1.QUALIFICATIONSGrade 12/ NQF Level 4 plus Certificate or diploma in purchasing/logistics/Business administration
Desired Skills:
