Payment Clerk 12 MONTHS CONTRACT

KPI

Capture Supplier Payments on LOGIS and BAS

– Capture payments on logis and BAS

– Verify invoice against the order

– Payment done within 30 days after the receipts of the invoice

Reconciliation of monthly statements from supplier

– Compile monthly reconciliation with contracted services providers

– Compare the reconcilliation with the actual invoice received to ensure that the correct amount are paid to the service providers

Maintaining payments records of companies and filing. (Verification of banking details on safety web system)

– Capture supplier banking details onboth Logis and BAS.

– Verify the banking details that are used by service providers

Update the Accrual report

– Check the accrual report and ensure that invoices are paid

COMPETENCY REQUIREMENT:

KNOWLEDGE

1.1 Knowledge on LOGIS and BAS

1.2. SCM process and procedures

1.3. Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (BBBEAA), PreferentialProcurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Treasury Regulations. SKILLS

2.1 Good verbal and written communication

2.2 Interpersonal skill

2.3 Computer literacy

2.4 Self driven and innovative

2.5 Ability to work under pressure PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES Reliable Honest Enjoy working in a team Tolerance EXPERIENCE 1 – 2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment An understanding of the technical aspects of the position

LEARNING INDICATORS

1.QUALIFICATIONSGrade 12/ NQF Level 4 plus Certificate or diploma in purchasing/logistics/Business administration

Desired Skills:

SEE ABOVE SPEC

Learn more/Apply for this position