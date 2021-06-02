Payment Clerk – SCM (12 Months Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION

Capture Supplier Payments on LOGIS and BAS

  • Capture payments on logis and BAS
  • Verify invoice against the order
  • Payment done within 30 days after the receipts of the invoice

Reconciliation of monthly statements from supplier

  • Compile monthly reconciliation with contracted services providers
  • Compare the reconcilliation with the actual invoice received to ensure that the correct amount are paid to the service providers

Maintaining payments records of companies and filing. (Verification of banking details on safety web system)

  • Capture supplier banking details on both Logis and BAS.
  • Verify the banking details that are used by service providers

JOB REQUIREMENTS

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Grade 12/ NQF Level 4 plus Certificate or diploma in purchasing/logistics/Business administration

EXPERIENCE

  • 1 2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment
  • An understanding of the technical aspects of the position

TRAINING

  • Supply Chain Management training
  • Iqual training
  • Project Management

Learn more/Apply for this position