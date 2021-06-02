Payment Clerk – SCM (12 Months Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION
Capture Supplier Payments on LOGIS and BAS
- Capture payments on logis and BAS
- Verify invoice against the order
- Payment done within 30 days after the receipts of the invoice
Reconciliation of monthly statements from supplier
- Compile monthly reconciliation with contracted services providers
- Compare the reconcilliation with the actual invoice received to ensure that the correct amount are paid to the service providers
Maintaining payments records of companies and filing. (Verification of banking details on safety web system)
- Capture supplier banking details on both Logis and BAS.
- Verify the banking details that are used by service providers
JOB REQUIREMENTS
QUALIFICATIONS
- Grade 12/ NQF Level 4 plus Certificate or diploma in purchasing/logistics/Business administration
EXPERIENCE
- 1 2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment
- An understanding of the technical aspects of the position
TRAINING
- Supply Chain Management training
- Iqual training
- Project Management