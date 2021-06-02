POS Infrastructure Engineer at Massmart

The POS Engineer (level 2) has responsibility for leading complex projects, technology challenges, and to lead in advanced troubleshooting. Responsibilities include the planning, implementation, engineering and architecture of mission-critical POS infrastructure

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

POS System Operation and Optimization:

Ensure the stability and availability of all POS Systems.

Protect data, software, and hardware by coordinating, planning and implementing POS security measures.

Fully document and standardize operational procedures with appropriate controls to ensure operational stability; and facilitate infrastructure activities in support of ongoing POS release.

Perform systems audits.

Monitor POS infrastructure performance and minimize network downtime.

Participate in the technical planning and configuration of POS capabilities being deployed or considered.

Troubleshoot POS problems and outages, scheduling upgrades and collaborating with Infrastructure architects.

Providing 3rd line support – liaise with project management teams, third-line engineers and service desk engineers on a regular basis.

Handling escalations of unresolved complex issues.

Maintaining POS infrastructure resilience and disaster recovery planning for POS services.

Service management:

Manage Capacity Utilisation and service delivery by:

Ensuring that Customer expectations and services provided are managed in terms of existing Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

Identifying opportunities to automate repetitive tasks and to reduce call volumes, save time and improve the overall service offering

Implement projects in accordance with agreed policies, [URL Removed] ensure that all project deadlines are met

Facilitate communications with POS system support teams, including troubleshooting equipment and software issues.

Monitor technical support provision and follow up on open technical support tickets.

Cost Management:

Provide inputs into the Financial plan and budget for the POS Infrastructure

Perform cost-benefit and return on investment analyses for proposed systems to aid management in making implementation decisions

Negotiate and contract with consultants, technical personnel and vendors for services and products

Control Project Cost Variances by ensuring that:

Project costs are managed against time and resource allocations

Produce Cost Variance reports for reporting and tracking purposes

Human Capital Management:

Coach and Build the capacity of the support team members through mentoring and assisting with performance planning and evaluation.

Continuously strive to develop the skills and knowledge of self and others; for example, sharing reference material; presenting in innovation and team training sessions etc.

Strategic Planning:

Manage the lifecycle roadmap of POS assets and software to ensure support and license compliance – annually with a 1-2 year forward view.

Participate in the formulation of the POS Infrastructure strategy with a 3 year view on assets, standardisation and technology transformation.

Planning Horizon:

Responsible for the POS standards and tactical plans to ensure operational stability and innovation.

Develop standards and tactical plans to ensure operational stability and innovation (1-3 years).

Research, articulate and deliver technical solutions to drive efficiencies

Participate in the formulation of the POS Infrastructure Strategy.

Manage and shape the POS infrastructure services delivered through multi-year contracts with strategic vendors.

JOB SPECIFICATIONS:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position:

Academic Qualifications and certifications:

Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma, in Computer Science, Information Technology, Management Information Technology, Systems Engineering or related qualification.

Advanced Technology Certification in networking technology:

Cisco; and

Fortigate.

Additional certification would be beneficial but not compulsory:

Vendor management and negotiation skills; and

ITIL Foundation Certification.

Years of experience: 7-10 years’ working experience of which at least 3 to 5 years should be at a senior engineer level or higher.

Has knowledge and experience in:

Job Description Workbook Page 5.

Managing a POS infrastructure environment ranging from 400 – 1000+ POS devices across 100’s of locations.

Linux and Slepos.

Technical writing experience for documenting processes and procedures.

Desired Skills:

POS Engineer

Cisco

Fortigate

ITIL Foundation Certification

POS infrastructure

POS devices

Linux

Slepos

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

“Massmart is a South African-based globally competitive regional management group, invested in a portfolio of differentiated, complementary, focused wholesale and retail formats. These are each reliant on high volumes and operational excellence as the foundation of price leadership, in the distribution of mainly branded consumer goods for cash. Massmart is the second-largest distributor of consumer goods in Africa, the leading retailer of general merchandise, liquor and home improvement equipment and supplies, and the leading wholesaler of basic foods.

The Group comprises nine wholesale and retail chains, and one buying group – 443 stores and 517 buying group members all focused on high-volume and low-cost distribution. We operate in 13 countries in sub-Saharan Africa through the Group’s four operating divisions – Massdiscounters, Masswarehouse, Massbuild and Masscash. We are listed on the main board of the JSE Securities Exchange in the Consumer Services-Retail sector.”

Learn more/Apply for this position