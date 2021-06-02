Preschool Teacher

Your Tasks
- Teach 4 children
- Ensure the area is kept clean
- Tasks will be discussed in the interview
Qualification –
- Relevant qualification
- Experience in the preschool environment
- Own transportation to work
If you feel that you are the perfect fit please send your updated CV and documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Educator
- Looked After Children
- Safeguarding Children
- Early years education
- Child supervision
- Early years care
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma