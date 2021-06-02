Preschool Teacher

Jun 2, 2021

Your Tasks

  • Teach 4 children
  • Ensure the area is kept clean
  • Tasks will be discussed in the interview

Qualification –

  • Relevant qualification
  • Experience in the preschool environment
  • Own transportation to work

If you feel that you are the perfect fit please send your updated CV and documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Educator
  • Looked After Children
  • Safeguarding Children
  • Early years education
  • Child supervision
  • Early years care

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

