Preschool Teacher

Your Tasks

Teach 4 children

Ensure the area is kept clean

Tasks will be discussed in the interview

Qualification –

Relevant qualification

Experience in the preschool environment

Own transportation to work

If you feel that you are the perfect fit please send your updated CV and documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Educator

Looked After Children

Safeguarding Children

Early years education

Child supervision

Early years care

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

