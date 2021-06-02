Production Manager

Production Manager – Cape Town

R45 000 – R55 000 CTC

A vacancy has arisen in the Operations Department for a Production Manager: Liquids.

Our ideal candidate:

Tertiary Engineering qualification.

Strong polymer and or food packaging related experience will be required.

Has a proven track record of at least 10 years in production with at least 5 years in a managerial role in the manufacturing industry.

Strong leadership capability evidenced in their ability to inspire teams to deliver under challenging conditions.

Experience implementing World Class Manufacturing principles

Exceptional quality management mindset including experience implementing Quality Management Systems (ISO and or BRC).

To apply, kindly forward an updated CV with relevant qualifications and a recent photo to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Engineering degree

Polymer Exp

Food Pacakging

Production

Managerial

Manufacturing Operations

Factory Management

Production processes

Production line

QMS

iso

BRC

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

