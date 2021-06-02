Programme Manager

The Role: A leading global technology giant is embarking on very exciting projects and requires your skills as a Programme Manager.Skills and Experience: Skills:Domain – BankingExtensive Experience in Data transformation programProject Management, Program Management, Delivery Management”Key Accountabilities: Work closely with project sponsor, cross-functional teams, and project managers to plan and develop scope, deliverables, required resources, work plan, budget, and timing for new initiatives.Manage program and project teams for optimal return-on-investment, and coordinate and delegate cross-project initiatives.Identify key requirements needed from cross-functional teams.Develop and manage budget for projects and be accountable for delivering against established business goals/objectives.Analyze, evaluate, and overcome program risks, and produce program reports for management and stakeholders

