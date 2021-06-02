Project Manager (12-month contract)

Jun 2, 2021

Qualifications:

  • Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
  • Qualification in Project Management PMP or Prince2

Job objectives:

  • Project initiation Project charter
  • Project planning Project management plan including:
    • Project schedule
    • Project budget
    • Project quality plan
    • Risk management plan
  • Monitoring and controlling of project execution:
    • Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
    • Project status reports
    • Project steering committee presentation
  • Project close close out presentation, reports and handover

Experience:

  • 5-8 years Project Management in relevant area

Knowledge & Skills:

Knowledge:

  • Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
  • Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (The company IT uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
  • Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Skills:

  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to meet deadlines/milestones
  • Strong negotiation skills
  • Experience of using project tools
  • Ability to manage business expectations.
  • Ability to coach and mentor teammates.
  • Change management
  • Project Manager Financial Services: Financial Services project experience, banking, money market, money transfer etc.
  • Project Manager Finance: SAP FI and finance project experience
  • Project Manager food services – ideally with some SAP retail experience
  • Project Manager Buying (Plan and Source)
  • Project Manager Supply Chain: Supply chain project experience
  • Project Manager Human Resources: HR project experience
  • Project Manager Finance Compliance: Compliance project experience

