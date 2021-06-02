Project Manager

The Role: Job Purpose:The successful incumbent is responsible for coordination and completion of projects on time within budget and within scope. Oversee all aspects of the projects, set deadlines, assign responsibilities, and monitor and summarize progress of project.Essential Functions:

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget

Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility

Ensure resource availability and allocation

Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress

Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques

Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques

Report and escalate to management as needed

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders

Perform risk management to minimize project risks

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project

Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members’ individual strengths, skill sets and experience levels

Track project performance, specifically to analyse the successful completion of short and long-term goals

Meet budgetary objectives and make adjustments to project constraints based on financial analysis

Develop comprehensive project plans to be shared with clients as well as other staff members

Use and continually develop leadership skills

Attend conferences and training as required to maintain proficiency

Perform other related duties as assigned

Develop spreadsheets, diagrams and process maps to document needs

Skills and Experience: Experience & Qualifications:

Project Management Professional (PMP) / PRINCE II certification is a plus

Bachelor’s Degree in appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience

Proven working experience in project management

Required skills:

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Strong Developing and Tracking Budgets

Coaching

Supervision

Project Management

Process Improvement

Planning

