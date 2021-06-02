Project Manager

The Role: Job Purpose:The successful incumbent is responsible for coordination and completion of projects on time within budget and within scope. Oversee all aspects of the projects, set deadlines, assign responsibilities, and monitor and summarize progress of project.Essential Functions:
- Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects
- Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
- Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility
- Ensure resource availability and allocation
- Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress
- Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques
- Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques
- Report and escalate to management as needed
- Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
- Perform risk management to minimize project risks
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation
- Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project
- Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members’ individual strengths, skill sets and experience levels
- Track project performance, specifically to analyse the successful completion of short and long-term goals
- Meet budgetary objectives and make adjustments to project constraints based on financial analysis
- Develop comprehensive project plans to be shared with clients as well as other staff members
- Use and continually develop leadership skills
- Attend conferences and training as required to maintain proficiency
- Perform other related duties as assigned
- Develop spreadsheets, diagrams and process maps to document needs
Skills and Experience: Experience & Qualifications:
- Project Management Professional (PMP) / PRINCE II certification is a plus
- Bachelor’s Degree in appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience
- Proven working experience in project management
Required skills:
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Strong Developing and Tracking Budgets
- Coaching
- Supervision
- Project Management
- Process Improvement
- Planning