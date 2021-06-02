Project Manager III Various

Position Purpose:

To manage projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilizing the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality. The ideal Project Manager must have relevant experience in relevant area listed below.

Qualifications:

Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.

Qualification in Project Management PMP or Prince2

Job objectives:

Project initiation Project charter

Project planning Project management plan including: Project schedule Project budget Project quality plan Risk management plan

Monitoring and controlling of project execution: Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log Project status reports Project steering committee presentation

Project close close out presentation, reports and handover

Experience:

5-8 years Project Management in relevant area

Knowledge & Skills:

Knowledge:

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (The company IT uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Skills:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to meet deadlines/milestones

Strong negotiation skills

Experience of using project tools

Ability to manage business expectations.

Ability to coach and mentor teammates.

Change management

