Property Manager at Ntice Search

My client has deeply imbedded roots in Property Development and Management industry country wide. Boasting 115 years specialising in the Commercial and Industrial Property sector, with a family orientated culture, they are seeking the expert experience of a Property Manager to join their Durban team. If you meet the below job description and all its requirements this will be advantageous in securing an interview.Job Purpose

To provide leadership and strategic direction for the operation of all the properties within the Group portfolio.

To maximize occupancy, minimize operating costs and generate operating income (excluding finance costs) that meets or exceeds budget.

Establishing and maintaining mutually beneficial relationships with tenants.

Duties and Responsibilities

To develop the annual budget of each property within the Group portfolio as well as the Divisional Budget for the Management Company.

To monitor the financial and operational performance of the buildings and recommend and implement changes to ensure that objectives are met.

Analyse market conditions, occupancy trends and competitive pricing in order to make recommendations in respect of market rents, renewal rates and retention programmes.

Oversee the effective management and maintenance of each asset, provide capital improvement recommendations and authorize in terms of Group Policy.

Participate in the purchase and disposal of Group assets.

Establish new relationships and maintain key tenant relationships.

Ensure quality tenant relations and resolve escalated issues.

Ensure that key service provider relationships are maintained.

Ensure compliance to Company policies and procedures and other applicable laws and regulations.

Monitor rental collection and record variances to Manco.

Work with Legal team on issues involving lease compliance and review status of litigation cases.

Oversee insurance of each asset and ensure claims are appropriately managed.

Provide ongoing supervision of direct reports, providing daily work direction, scheduling, performance evaluations, training.

Overseeing of portfolio team consisting of Lease Administrator and assist and advise them on performing their jobs to the best of their ability and for the benefit of the group as a whole.

Interact with Financial Managers, Bookkeepers and Rentroll Administrators.

Ensure Company policies and procedures are being adhered to.

Educational Qualifications and Other Job Requirements

A Bachelor’s Degree in Property or Commerce

Minimum 10-15 years professional knowledge and/or work experience

Desired Skills:

Property Management

Property

