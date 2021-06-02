Query Clerk

Receive help requests from end users / suppliers and answer following established quality standards and protocol

Create a call log for every help request during incoming call or upon email query

Conduct problem determination for end users / suppliers question to determine appropriate answer or status

Conduct problem determination for end users / suppliers problem to determine appropriate escalation path for level two escalation

Ensure that responses to end users / suppliers are consistent with those documented in knowledge database

Capturing order acknowledgements as applicable

Amendments to PO as requested by end users

Process Knowledge/ Competence

– End to end understanding of Purchase to Pay process (Purchase Requisition to Purchase Order creation, Vendor & Material Master, Invoice processing, Payments and Supplier Reconciliations).

– Seeks to understand Business and the business requirements supported by the Purchase to Pay function

– Understanding of the challenges faced by all stakeholders in the Purchase to Pay value chain and makes recommendations to improve end-to-end process

Desired Skills:

Query

Purchase to Pay

Learn more/Apply for this position