Job Description
We are looking for an experienced Restaurant Manager for a Caf in the Kenilworth area of Cape Town. Must have a minimum of +5 years Restaurant Management experience
Duties:
- Responsible for the overall efficient running of the Caf
- Opening and closing of the Caf
- Active participation in the day to day running of the Caf
- Ensuring Caf is kept clean and ready for a great customer experience
- Training of staff, new and refresher training, and maintenance of Caf procedures and standards
- Coaching and Discipline of staff as may be required
- Responsible for Caf Cash handling procedures, including cash up, floats and banking
- Ordering, receiving and controlling of stock as well as minimizing of wastage in Caf
- Interaction with customers, ensuring customer satisfaction and handling any customer complaints appropriately
- Responsible for ensuring sufficient staff for shifts as well as managing schedules and times worked
- Filing of all relevant Caf related documentation
- Following up on mails and correspondence relating to customers, staff, Caf and Head Office communication
Requirements:
- MUST have +5 years Restaurant Management experience
- Good working knowledge of GAAP/Micros or similar POS system +4 years’ experience
- Microsoft Office – Excel, Word, Outlook. Preferably +4 years’ experience
- Must be smart and presentable
- Customer orientated people skills (Customers and Staff)
- Passionate about Great Customer Service
- Energetic and enthusiastic personality
- Qualification related to the Hospitality industry would be an advantage
- Salary is dependent on experience and operational skill set
- No criminal record
- MUST be prepared to take a Polygraph test
Desired Skills:
- Cash Handling
- Stock Control
- Staff Supervision
- Customer Service
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Caf in the Kenilworth area of Cape Town