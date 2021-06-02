Restaurant Manager

Job Description

We are looking for an experienced Restaurant Manager for a Caf in the Kenilworth area of Cape Town. Must have a minimum of +5 years Restaurant Management experience

Duties:

Responsible for the overall efficient running of the Caf

Opening and closing of the Caf

Active participation in the day to day running of the Caf

Ensuring Caf is kept clean and ready for a great customer experience

Training of staff, new and refresher training, and maintenance of Caf procedures and standards

Coaching and Discipline of staff as may be required

Responsible for Caf Cash handling procedures, including cash up, floats and banking

Ordering, receiving and controlling of stock as well as minimizing of wastage in Caf

Interaction with customers, ensuring customer satisfaction and handling any customer complaints appropriately

Responsible for ensuring sufficient staff for shifts as well as managing schedules and times worked

Filing of all relevant Caf related documentation

Following up on mails and correspondence relating to customers, staff, Caf and Head Office communication

Requirements:

MUST have +5 years Restaurant Management experience

Good working knowledge of GAAP/Micros or similar POS system +4 years’ experience

Microsoft Office – Excel, Word, Outlook. Preferably +4 years’ experience

Must be smart and presentable

Customer orientated people skills (Customers and Staff)

Passionate about Great Customer Service

Energetic and enthusiastic personality

Qualification related to the Hospitality industry would be an advantage

Salary is dependent on experience and operational skill set

No criminal record

MUST be prepared to take a Polygraph test

Desired Skills:

Cash Handling

Stock Control

Staff Supervision

Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Caf in the Kenilworth area of Cape Town

