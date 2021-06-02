Restaurant Manager

Jun 2, 2021

Job Description

We are looking for an experienced Restaurant Manager for a Caf in the Kenilworth area of Cape Town. Must have a minimum of +5 years Restaurant Management experience

Duties:

  • Responsible for the overall efficient running of the Caf
  • Opening and closing of the Caf
  • Active participation in the day to day running of the Caf
  • Ensuring Caf is kept clean and ready for a great customer experience
  • Training of staff, new and refresher training, and maintenance of Caf procedures and standards
  • Coaching and Discipline of staff as may be required
  • Responsible for Caf Cash handling procedures, including cash up, floats and banking
  • Ordering, receiving and controlling of stock as well as minimizing of wastage in Caf
  • Interaction with customers, ensuring customer satisfaction and handling any customer complaints appropriately
  • Responsible for ensuring sufficient staff for shifts as well as managing schedules and times worked
  • Filing of all relevant Caf related documentation
  • Following up on mails and correspondence relating to customers, staff, Caf and Head Office communication

Requirements:

  • MUST have +5 years Restaurant Management experience
  • Good working knowledge of GAAP/Micros or similar POS system +4 years’ experience
  • Microsoft Office – Excel, Word, Outlook. Preferably +4 years’ experience
  • Must be smart and presentable
  • Customer orientated people skills (Customers and Staff)
  • Passionate about Great Customer Service
  • Energetic and enthusiastic personality
  • Qualification related to the Hospitality industry would be an advantage
  • Salary is dependent on experience and operational skill set
  • No criminal record
  • MUST be prepared to take a Polygraph test

Desired Skills:

  • Cash Handling
  • Stock Control
  • Staff Supervision
  • Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Caf in the Kenilworth area of Cape Town

