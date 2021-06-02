Sales Manager at Builders Express

To achieve all relevant sales, growth and margin targets through effective management of the department. To contribute to the effective implementation of departmental, store and company strategy.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Implement strategy, policies and procedures:

Ensure that you have an ongoing understanding of company strategy, policies and procedures. Drive and implement policies and procedures.

bEnsure that that up to date policies and procedures are communicated to, fully understood by and correctly executed by your team members and that they always act in line with company strategy.

Contribute to the formulation and effective execution of store strategy. Identify, clarify and execute your own departmental strategy in line with the store strategy in communication with your stakeholders. Ensure full understanding and correct implementation of the strategy in your team.

Formulate, implement, control and regularly review tactical plans in line with store and departmental strategy

Financial and budgeting:

Ensure sales are managed and budgeted sales are achieved.

Ensure promotions are managed and promotions results in increasing sales 3x for the same period.

Ensure expenses are managed and budgeted costs/ expenses ratio achieved.

Operational tasks:

Implement and maintain all required operational and other standards (merchandising, ticketing, housekeeping, stock availability, service levels, KVI’s 100% in stock, care for stock, stock profiles, pricing, promotional planning and execution, staff dress codes, safety, customer service levels), as well as all company policies and procedures.

Conduct regular floor walks and PDRs with your team members to identify success and action required for improvement of operational standards and implement action arising out of these.

Ensure that areas contained in appropriate checklists are correctly manager and the required standards adhered to.

Ensure that aged stock parameters are achieved.

Ensure market awareness and customer delight:

Ensure that you and your HOD’s do ongoing research of market trends, competitors and customer needs.

Analyse and initiate action arising out of the analysis.

Ensure customer delight in your departments, making sure that sales team members are trained, signed off, coached, motivated, performance managed and reinforced to provide excellent service and thorough product knowledge.

Be accessible to customers at all times, handling queries, requests and complaints effectively and efficiently.

Build customer relationships by formulating, implementing and regularly reviewing plans to meet customer needs.

Monitor and analyse customer feedback, needs and trends (including through customer service surveys) and initiate appropriate corrective/ proactive actions arising from these.

Ensure effective customer service levels and productivity in your departments through appropriate labour scheduling.

Build supplier relationships aimed at enhancing service levels.

Ensure efficient and effective action, delivery and interaction with all internal customers.

Staff Management:

Ensure that the team structure is resourced by motivated and empowered staff and lead by sound performance management and transformational leadership practices

Engage in Talent Management.

Develop Individual Development Plans to enable employee career plans.

Manage non-performance through performance process.

Manage Team Delivery based on performance plans.

Foster team building.

Ensure that the training, development and motivation of staff in the region is implemented as well as coach and mentor store managers to ensure that all staff are encouraged to maximize their capability and contribution.

Ensure optimum staffing levels are maintained.

JOB SPECIFICATIONS:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position:

2-3 years related experience at middle management level in a retail environment.

Grade 12 (minimum).

Retail Management qualification would be an advantage.

Computer literate in MS Word, Excel and Outlook.

SAP + BI experience advantageous.

Core Competencies:

Strategy.

Influence and Communicate.

Judgment.

Planning and improvement.

Build Relationships.

Execution and Results.

Talent.

General Competencies:

Adaptability.

Ethics and Compliance.

Customer/Member centred.

Desired Skills:

Sales Development

Retail Sales Management

Financial and budgeting

Market Awareness

Customer Needs

SAP

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position