Sales & Marketing Administrator with SAP + Marketing/Promotional Industry Exp (Parow, Cape Town) R10,000 per month

Global marketing company who creates promotional campaigns and brand experiences for leading consumer brands is seeking a Sales/ Sales & Marketing Administrator.

Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Sales / Sales & Marketing Administrator within a Marketing / Promotional company

Matric essential

Driver’s license and own car (ESSENTIAL)

SAP experience (ESSENTIAL)

Diploma / Degree in Marketing/PR or similar will be a big advantage

Project Management experience

Excellent interpersonal skills

Ability to work across teams in a complex environment

Ability to work under pressure

Good problem-solving skills

Excellent attention to detail

Excellent English – written and verbal

Excellent Microsoft Office skills (Word, Excel, etc.)

Job Description:

To support local sourcing;

Project manage critical paths of orders receive to ensure that it is on time in full delivery for each item ordered;

Manage the internal SLA between operations and sales teams at enquiry stage;

Accuracy of enquiry form sales

Response time and accuracy from merchandisers

Complete administrative requirements in SAP / connect for enquiries and orders

Proactively enable sales teams by sending ideas / samples

Raise sales contract in SAP (to be approved by account managers)

Update sales contract as required

Raise purchase orders for local supply in SAP

Follow up on sales order process

Enabling sales teams

Arranging weekly parcels

Finding new ideas / items for sales teams to use on ad hoc basis

About The Employer:

Global marketing company who creates promotional campaigns and brand experiences for leading consumer brands

