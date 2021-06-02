Sales & Marketing Administrator with SAP + Marketing/Promotional Industry Exp (Parow, Cape Town) R10,000 per month
Requirements:
Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Sales / Sales & Marketing Administrator within a Marketing / Promotional company
Matric essential
Driver’s license and own car (ESSENTIAL)
SAP experience (ESSENTIAL)
Diploma / Degree in Marketing/PR or similar will be a big advantage
Project Management experience
Excellent interpersonal skills
Ability to work across teams in a complex environment
Ability to work under pressure
Good problem-solving skills
Excellent attention to detail
Excellent English – written and verbal
Excellent Microsoft Office skills (Word, Excel, etc.)
Job Description:
To support local sourcing;
Project manage critical paths of orders receive to ensure that it is on time in full delivery for each item ordered;
Manage the internal SLA between operations and sales teams at enquiry stage;
Accuracy of enquiry form sales
Response time and accuracy from merchandisers
Complete administrative requirements in SAP / connect for enquiries and orders
Proactively enable sales teams by sending ideas / samples
Raise sales contract in SAP (to be approved by account managers)
Update sales contract as required
Raise purchase orders for local supply in SAP
Follow up on sales order process
Enabling sales teams
Arranging weekly parcels
Finding new ideas / items for sales teams to use on ad hoc basis
Send your CV with contactable references to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
About The Employer:
Global marketing company who creates promotional campaigns and brand experiences for leading consumer brands