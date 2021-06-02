Sales Representative at Gro-direct Rustenburg

We are looking for an enthusiastic Sales Consultants to join our Team
The Individual will contribute in generating sales for our company. You will be responsible for closing sales deals over the phone and maintaining good customer relationships.
The Individual must be an excellent communicator and have superior people skills. You must be comfortable presenting products or services over the phone.
Responsibilities
- Answer questions about products or the company
- Take the Customer through the Sales Process
- Ask questions to understand customer requirements and close sales
- Handle grievances to preserve the company’s reputation
Requirements
- Experience as sales representative not necessary as we provide full training.
- Willingness to learn and Develop
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Cool-tempered and able to handle rejection
- Matric or higher qualification
Send CV’s to [Email Address Removed]/call: [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
About The Employer:
Gro-Direct Rustenburg