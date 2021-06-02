SCM Practitioner: Asset Management 12 months contract

KPI

Assets verification

– Validate and implement internal controls based on internal audit findingsand other control measurers deemedfit by the manager,

– Roll out and submit individuals asset owners report

Asset Register

– Update asset register with unrecorded movement

– Update assets register with changes on owner’s report

– Correct any anomalies

– Update capital and minor assets on daily basis

Audit reports

– Support in preparing the half year schedules for Interim Financial Statement reporting,

– Prepare asset reports for external audit and assist in conserving and improving the standard of reporting Asset Management;

– Assist in collating monthly reconciliations between BAS and LOGIS and Asset Pro leading to the annual audit by the Auditor-General

COMPETENCY REQUIREMENT:

KNOWLEDGE

– Knowledge of public service rules and prescripts

– Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury Regulations and guidelines

– Knowledge of Asset Management processes and procedures

– Knowledge of Supply Chain Framework and Environment

– Tools and techniques for assets verification

– Standard chart of accounts

SKILLS

– Development skill

– Analytical skill

– Financial management

– Project management

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

– Ability to work individually and as part of the team

– Ability to establish and maintain internal and external networks

– Ability to work under pressure

– Initiative and creative

EXPERIENCE

– 1-2 years experience in SCM/ Finance

QUALIFICATIONS

– Three year National Diploma/NQF 6 in Logistics or related qualification

