SCM Practitioner: Asset Management 12 months contract

KPI
Assets verification
– Validate and implement internal controls based on internal audit findingsand other control measurers deemedfit by the manager,
– Roll out and submit individuals asset owners report
Asset Register
– Update asset register with unrecorded movement
– Update assets register with changes on owner’s report
– Correct any anomalies
– Update capital and minor assets on daily basis
Audit reports
– Support in preparing the half year schedules for Interim Financial Statement reporting,
– Prepare asset reports for external audit and assist in conserving and improving the standard of reporting Asset Management;
– Assist in collating monthly reconciliations between BAS and LOGIS and Asset Pro leading to the annual audit by the Auditor-General
COMPETENCY REQUIREMENT:
KNOWLEDGE
– Knowledge of public service rules and prescripts
– Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury Regulations and guidelines
– Knowledge of Asset Management processes and procedures
– Knowledge of Supply Chain Framework and Environment
– Tools and techniques for assets verification
– Standard chart of accounts
SKILLS
– Development skill
– Analytical skill
– Financial management
– Project management3.
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
– Ability to work individually and as part of the team
– Ability to establish and maintain internal and external networks
– Ability to work under pressure
– Initiative and creative4.
EXPERIENCE
– 1-2 years experience in SCM/ Finance
QUALIFICATIONS
– Three year National Diploma/NQF 6 in Logistics or related qualification
Desired Skills:
- SEE ABOVE SPEC