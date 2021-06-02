Scrum Master

Jun 2, 2021

  • Guides and coaches the Scrum Team on how to use Agile practices and principles to deliver high quality

products and services to our customers.

  • Gets team to a high performing level by recognizing areas of strength and improvement and employing

appropriate coaching and development techniques.

  • Responsible for ensuring Scrum is understood and the team adheres to Scrum theory, practice, and

guidelines.

  • Coaches the Scrum team in self-organization, cross-functional skillset, domain knowledge and

communicates effectively, both internally and externally working within the Scrum team.

  • Works with Scrum Team, as well as internal and external stakeholders, to influence and drive decision

making and support organizational project or product teams.

  • Resolves team impediments to increase the effectiveness of the application of Scrum in the

organization.

  • Contributes to the advancement and improvement of Agile practices within the organization.
  • Facilitates and supports all scrum events: Sprint Planning, Daily Scrum, Sprint Review, and Sprint

Retrospective.

  • Acts as a leader who coaches and supports Agile teams assigned to mainly Business as Usual (BAU)

work and to a lesser degree, important department initiatives and applicable portions of corporate
projects and initiatives.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Scrum Master or relevant Certification
  • Exemplifies and promotes Agile values and principles.
  • Outstanding communication, facilitation, negotiation, and coaching skills
  • Knowledge of an agile framework or method (i.e. Scrum, Kanban), or understanding of software

development life cycle models as well as in-depth knowledge of traditional project management
principles and practices

  • Adept at refinement, story splitting, estimation, velocity, retrospection, and other Scrum techniques
  • Planning and problem solving with product management and delivery teams.

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements:

  • and 4 years of product or project development experience, or 3 years of project

development experience on an Agile Team or an equivalent combination of education and work
experience

  • Demonstrated experience facilitating meetings at multiple levels of an organization and an understanding

of facilitation techniques

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Scrum

About The Employer:

Over the years my client has built a reputation distinguished by signal processing experience, enterprise-level software engineering, and two decades of deep domain
expertise within the digital productivity, workplace safety and employee healthcare sectors.

Learn more/Apply for this position