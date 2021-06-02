Scrum Master

Guides and coaches the Scrum Team on how to use Agile practices and principles to deliver high quality

products and services to our customers.

Gets team to a high performing level by recognizing areas of strength and improvement and employing

appropriate coaching and development techniques.

Responsible for ensuring Scrum is understood and the team adheres to Scrum theory, practice, and

guidelines.

Coaches the Scrum team in self-organization, cross-functional skillset, domain knowledge and

communicates effectively, both internally and externally working within the Scrum team.

Works with Scrum Team, as well as internal and external stakeholders, to influence and drive decision

making and support organizational project or product teams.

Resolves team impediments to increase the effectiveness of the application of Scrum in the

organization.

Contributes to the advancement and improvement of Agile practices within the organization.

Facilitates and supports all scrum events: Sprint Planning, Daily Scrum, Sprint Review, and Sprint

Retrospective.

Acts as a leader who coaches and supports Agile teams assigned to mainly Business as Usual (BAU)

work and to a lesser degree, important department initiatives and applicable portions of corporate

projects and initiatives.

Minimum Requirements:

Scrum Master or relevant Certification

Exemplifies and promotes Agile values and principles.

Outstanding communication, facilitation, negotiation, and coaching skills

Knowledge of an agile framework or method (i.e. Scrum, Kanban), or understanding of software

development life cycle models as well as in-depth knowledge of traditional project management

principles and practices

Adept at refinement, story splitting, estimation, velocity, retrospection, and other Scrum techniques

Planning and problem solving with product management and delivery teams.

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements:

and 4 years of product or project development experience, or 3 years of project

development experience on an Agile Team or an equivalent combination of education and work

experience

Demonstrated experience facilitating meetings at multiple levels of an organization and an understanding

of facilitation techniques

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum

About The Employer:

Over the years my client has built a reputation distinguished by signal processing experience, enterprise-level software engineering, and two decades of deep domain

expertise within the digital productivity, workplace safety and employee healthcare sectors.

