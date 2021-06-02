- Guides and coaches the Scrum Team on how to use Agile practices and principles to deliver high quality
products and services to our customers.
- Gets team to a high performing level by recognizing areas of strength and improvement and employing
appropriate coaching and development techniques.
- Responsible for ensuring Scrum is understood and the team adheres to Scrum theory, practice, and
guidelines.
- Coaches the Scrum team in self-organization, cross-functional skillset, domain knowledge and
communicates effectively, both internally and externally working within the Scrum team.
- Works with Scrum Team, as well as internal and external stakeholders, to influence and drive decision
making and support organizational project or product teams.
- Resolves team impediments to increase the effectiveness of the application of Scrum in the
organization.
- Contributes to the advancement and improvement of Agile practices within the organization.
- Facilitates and supports all scrum events: Sprint Planning, Daily Scrum, Sprint Review, and Sprint
Retrospective.
- Acts as a leader who coaches and supports Agile teams assigned to mainly Business as Usual (BAU)
work and to a lesser degree, important department initiatives and applicable portions of corporate
projects and initiatives.
Minimum Requirements:
- Scrum Master or relevant Certification
- Exemplifies and promotes Agile values and principles.
- Outstanding communication, facilitation, negotiation, and coaching skills
- Knowledge of an agile framework or method (i.e. Scrum, Kanban), or understanding of software
development life cycle models as well as in-depth knowledge of traditional project management
principles and practices
- Adept at refinement, story splitting, estimation, velocity, retrospection, and other Scrum techniques
- Planning and problem solving with product management and delivery teams.
Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements:
- and 4 years of product or project development experience, or 3 years of project
development experience on an Agile Team or an equivalent combination of education and work
experience
- Demonstrated experience facilitating meetings at multiple levels of an organization and an understanding
of facilitation techniques
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Scrum
About The Employer:
Over the years my client has built a reputation distinguished by signal processing experience, enterprise-level software engineering, and two decades of deep domain
expertise within the digital productivity, workplace safety and employee healthcare sectors.