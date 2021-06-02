Section Engineer

HEADLINE KEY RESULT AREAS:

– Management of Operations and Strategy: leading the management of Strategy and Operations for the Mining Division ensuring efficiency and competitive production

– Compliance to SHREQ Standards: directed at planning and coordinating operational activities to ensure continued compliance to Safety, Health, Radiation, Environmental and Quality standards (ISO)

– Policy and Strategy Development: development and implementation of organisational Policies and Strategy in order to ensure the achievement of strategic goals and objectives

– Budgeting and Management of Financial Resources: planning, management and control of financial resources as well as budgeting activities to ensure the effective use of organisational finances

– Leading and Management of Human Resources: effective leadership and management the performance of subordinates and employees

– Record Management of and Reporting: ensuring effective record keeping of Sales Information and Preparation of Reports

– Governance and Management of Projects: setting of standards of governance of projects as well as leading, managing and directing the planning, implementation and management of projects within Foskor

QUALIFICATION; EXPERIENCE AND EXPOSURE:

Minimum Qualification:

– Degree Engineering (Electrical or MechanicalQualification:

– Post Graduate Management qualification

Experience:

– 5 Years in a Mining environment or heavy Engineering Environment

– Plant and Rail Siding Maintenance management, Materials Handling, Solid experience in Dryers/Kilns and Hot Gas Generators.

Desired Skills:

