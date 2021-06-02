Section Engineer

- To effectively manage all aspects of the maintenance functions and activities in the Drying and Dispatch section.
- Ensure that all legal and safety rules are adhered to and will assist his/her operations colleagues in meeting the set production targets.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Degree Engineering (Electrical or Mechanical)
- Post Graduate Management qualification – Ideal
- 5 Years in a Mining environment or heavy Engineering Environment
- Plant and Rail Siding Maintenance management, Materials Handling, Solid experience in Dryers/ Kilns and Hot Gas Generators
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Management of Operations and Strategy: leading the management of Strategy and Operations for the Mining Division ensuring efficiency and competitive production
- Compliance to SHREQ Standards: directed at planning and coordinating operational activities to ensure continued compliance to Safety, Health, Radiation, Environmental and Quality standards (ISO)
- Policy and Strategy Development: development and implementation of organisational Policies and Strategy in order to ensure the achievement of strategic goals and objectives
- Budgeting and Management of Financial Resources: planning, management and control of financial resources as well as budgeting activities to ensure the effective use of organisational finances
- Leading and Management of Human Resources: effective leadership and management the performance of subordinates and employees
- Record Management of and Reporting: ensuring effective record keeping of Sales Information and Preparation of Reports
- Governance and Management of Projects: setting of standards of governance of projects as well as leading, managing and directing the planning, implementation and management of projects within the company
Desired Skills:
- Drying and Dispatch
- Mining
- heavy Engineering Environment
- Plant and Rail Siding
- Maintenance management
- Materials Handling
- Dryers
- Kilns
- Hot Gas Generators
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree