Section Engineer

Jun 2, 2021

  • To effectively manage all aspects of the maintenance functions and activities in the Drying and Dispatch section.
  • Ensure that all legal and safety rules are adhered to and will assist his/her operations colleagues in meeting the set production targets.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Degree Engineering (Electrical or Mechanical)
  • Post Graduate Management qualification – Ideal
  • 5 Years in a Mining environment or heavy Engineering Environment
  • Plant and Rail Siding Maintenance management, Materials Handling, Solid experience in Dryers/ Kilns and Hot Gas Generators

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Management of Operations and Strategy: leading the management of Strategy and Operations for the Mining Division ensuring efficiency and competitive production
  • Compliance to SHREQ Standards: directed at planning and coordinating operational activities to ensure continued compliance to Safety, Health, Radiation, Environmental and Quality standards (ISO)
  • Policy and Strategy Development: development and implementation of organisational Policies and Strategy in order to ensure the achievement of strategic goals and objectives
  • Budgeting and Management of Financial Resources: planning, management and control of financial resources as well as budgeting activities to ensure the effective use of organisational finances
  • Leading and Management of Human Resources: effective leadership and management the performance of subordinates and employees
  • Record Management of and Reporting: ensuring effective record keeping of Sales Information and Preparation of Reports
  • Governance and Management of Projects: setting of standards of governance of projects as well as leading, managing and directing the planning, implementation and management of projects within the company

Desired Skills:

  • Drying and Dispatch
  • Mining
  • heavy Engineering Environment
  • Plant and Rail Siding
  • Maintenance management
  • Materials Handling
  • Dryers
  • Kilns
  • Hot Gas Generators

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

