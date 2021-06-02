Senion / Intermediate RPA Developer

Requirements:
Relevant Bachelors’ Degree / Diploma
Hands on experience on RPA tools as well as cognitive platforms such as UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere
3-5 years with software development and RPA technologies
2+ years’ experience working specifically on process automation projects
Minimum of 4 years of experience in a business process optimisation role
Able to design a Process Design document for RPA Projects
Platform RPA Business Analysis certifications preferred but not required (training can be provided)
Platform RPA Architecture certifications preferred but not required (training can be provided)
Experience with Agile methodology
Knowledge of artificial intelligence and machine learning
Understanding of workflow-based logic
Excellent problem solving/analytical skills and complex troubleshooting methods
Experience designing workflow based solutions or functionality
Duties:
Support the launch and implementation of RPA solutions
Deliver process automations to drive successful adoption and increase consumption of the RPA products
Gather project requirements for and supporting integration with partner products
Create process, solution design and end-user documentation
Design, develop, test, deploy and document automation workflows and create reusable components
Create and document test procedures and scenarios for the pre-UAT phases
Assure the quality of the automation process (QA processes)
Collaborate with development team members to ensure proper implementation and integration of the solutions
Work with RPA Developers, Scrum Masters, Change Managers, Data Analysts and other cross functional resources to define and deliver business impacting projects
Work directly with stakeholders to capture business requirements and translate them into technical approaches and designs that can be implemented
Implement and configure programs, scripts and objects that are efficient, well structured, maintainable and easy to understand
Identifying opportunities to expand the company automation ecosystem
Support deployments or troubleshoot process issues outside of work hours and participate in an on-call rotation as-needed
Maintain current knowledge of relevant technologies, and business processes
Should you meet all requirements please email [Email Address Removed]