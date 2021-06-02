Senion / Intermediate RPA Developer

Requirements:

Relevant Bachelors’ Degree / Diploma

Hands on experience on RPA tools as well as cognitive platforms such as UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere

3-5 years with software development and RPA technologies

2+ years’ experience working specifically on process automation projects

Minimum of 4 years of experience in a business process optimisation role

Able to design a Process Design document for RPA Projects

Platform RPA Business Analysis certifications preferred but not required (training can be provided)

Platform RPA Architecture certifications preferred but not required (training can be provided)

Experience with Agile methodology

Knowledge of artificial intelligence and machine learning

Understanding of workflow-based logic

Excellent problem solving/analytical skills and complex troubleshooting methods

Experience designing workflow based solutions or functionality

Duties:

Support the launch and implementation of RPA solutions

Deliver process automations to drive successful adoption and increase consumption of the RPA products

Gather project requirements for and supporting integration with partner products

Create process, solution design and end-user documentation

Design, develop, test, deploy and document automation workflows and create reusable components

Create and document test procedures and scenarios for the pre-UAT phases

Assure the quality of the automation process (QA processes)

Collaborate with development team members to ensure proper implementation and integration of the solutions

Work with RPA Developers, Scrum Masters, Change Managers, Data Analysts and other cross functional resources to define and deliver business impacting projects

Work directly with stakeholders to capture business requirements and translate them into technical approaches and designs that can be implemented

Implement and configure programs, scripts and objects that are efficient, well structured, maintainable and easy to understand

Identifying opportunities to expand the company automation ecosystem

Support deployments or troubleshoot process issues outside of work hours and participate in an on-call rotation as-needed

Maintain current knowledge of relevant technologies, and business processes

Should you meet all requirements please email [Email Address Removed]

