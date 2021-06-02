Senior Electrical Engineer

Jun 2, 2021

Key Responsibilities:

  • Business development with a focus on client care and professional team management including on-time delivery.
  • Marketing, including attendance at business related networking and client functions. Ensuring repeat work from clients and developing a client base.
  • Preparing accurate and concise designs, design calculations, budgets, tender specification creation, performing project financial control, diligent construction monitoring and project management (electrical) throughout all stages of a project life cycle.
  • Collaborating and working with multi-disciplinary team of engineers on a project while taking an active part in the design process and co-ordination.
  • Completing all types of projects from inception to close out with limited input from management and/or other senior engineers.
  • Setting up client/consultant fee/contract agreements, calculating professional fees and the effective management of professional fees on all projects.
  • Managing internal office project finances regarding hourly forecasting, WIP and invoicing.

Qualifications And Experience Required:

  • BSc Eng. or B. Eng in Electrical Engineering (minimum)
  • Must be a professionally registered engineer with ECSA as a Pr. Eng
  • at least 8-10 years engineering experience, 5 of which should be post ECSA accreditation.
  • Proven track record in business development
  • Thorough knowledge of SANS10142-1&2, SANS10139, SANS10400 and SANS204 among others.
  • Depth of experience of various building contracts applicable to the building services industry (i.e. JBCC, Fidic, NEC, etc.).
  • Knowledge and experience with Autodesk BIM (Revit, Navisworks, Glue, Field, etc.) and CAD software.
  • Registered (similar or equal) as an Autodesk Certified Professional: MEP Electrical (advantageous).
  • Knowledge and experience with electrical software packages such as Relux and/ or Dialux, CBi and/ or Ecodial and/or Amtech.
  • High-level quality to the attention to detail when performing design reviews, for sign-off, with internal working peers and BIM team.
  • Able to offer creative solutions to client, architectural and/or interior design requirements.
  • Ability to offer input with multiple engineering disciplines in project meetings.
  • Drivers licence and own mode of transport to travel to sites.
  • Willingness to travel within RSA and Africa – valid RSA Passport

Desired Skills:

  • Electrical Engineering
  • property
  • building sector
  • Engineering Services
  • Design Engineering
  • Relux
  • Building Services Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Engineering Council of South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position