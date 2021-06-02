Senior Electrical Engineer

Key Responsibilities:
- Business development with a focus on client care and professional team management including on-time delivery.
- Marketing, including attendance at business related networking and client functions. Ensuring repeat work from clients and developing a client base.
- Preparing accurate and concise designs, design calculations, budgets, tender specification creation, performing project financial control, diligent construction monitoring and project management (electrical) throughout all stages of a project life cycle.
- Collaborating and working with multi-disciplinary team of engineers on a project while taking an active part in the design process and co-ordination.
- Completing all types of projects from inception to close out with limited input from management and/or other senior engineers.
- Setting up client/consultant fee/contract agreements, calculating professional fees and the effective management of professional fees on all projects.
- Managing internal office project finances regarding hourly forecasting, WIP and invoicing.
Qualifications And Experience Required:
- BSc Eng. or B. Eng in Electrical Engineering (minimum)
- Must be a professionally registered engineer with ECSA as a Pr. Eng
- at least 8-10 years engineering experience, 5 of which should be post ECSA accreditation.
- Proven track record in business development
- Thorough knowledge of SANS10142-1&2, SANS10139, SANS10400 and SANS204 among others.
- Depth of experience of various building contracts applicable to the building services industry (i.e. JBCC, Fidic, NEC, etc.).
- Knowledge and experience with Autodesk BIM (Revit, Navisworks, Glue, Field, etc.) and CAD software.
- Registered (similar or equal) as an Autodesk Certified Professional: MEP Electrical (advantageous).
- Knowledge and experience with electrical software packages such as Relux and/ or Dialux, CBi and/ or Ecodial and/or Amtech.
- High-level quality to the attention to detail when performing design reviews, for sign-off, with internal working peers and BIM team.
- Able to offer creative solutions to client, architectural and/or interior design requirements.
- Ability to offer input with multiple engineering disciplines in project meetings.
- Drivers licence and own mode of transport to travel to sites.
- Willingness to travel within RSA and Africa – valid RSA Passport
Desired Skills:
- Electrical Engineering
- property
- building sector
- Engineering Services
- Design Engineering
- Relux
- Building Services Engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Engineering Council of South Africa