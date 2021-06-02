Senior Financial Manager

A Senior Financial Manager is required for a large Commercial Property Group based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg, Gauteng. RNEG

Main purpose/objective of the position:

To ensure that finance is seen as a value-adding business partner (Business, Tenants, Property Asset Management, and External clients).

Develop Finance’s influence in the making of business decisions.

To oversee and manage all aspects of the Client Portfolio Financial Department.

To develop systems that cater to the reporting needs of Property Owners.

Experience / Education:

CA (SA) with 3 years of articles as well as 5 years relevant experience.

Experience in the property management industry preferable.

Skills required: Computer literacy: SAP/SAP BI; MS Office – Excel Advanced, Outlook, and Word

Key Performance

Portfolio Management and Reporting

Budgeting and Forecasting

System development

Business Unit Profit

Audit

People Management

Business Partnering

Risk and Compliance

Capex Monitoring

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

