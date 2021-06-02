Senior Infrastructure Engineer

An opportunity has become available for a suitably qualified and experienced Senior Infrastructure Engineer with strong Networking skills. The role is based in Durban.

Purpose of the role

Maintain the reliability and security of the companys global IT infrastructure, including voice, network, security, and hosting elements.

Assure ongoing IT infrastructure performance by building appropriate technical designs and configurations and providing escalation support for the infrastructure.

Provide technical advice, recommendations, and support to assist sales teams in building proposals and designs for customer projects.

Responsibilities:

Support for the network and IT infrastructure

Customer Engagement

Network Engineering

Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure success of network changes.

Participate in the installation, configuration, maintenance and ongoing management of network, security, hosting and voice equipment as required.

Recommend, document and plan core infrastructure maintenance and system upgrades, as required.

Recommend, document and plan core infrastructure design changes, as required.

Proactively provide constructive critical analysis and recommendations for network and infrastructure development

Ensure security of the technical infrastructure.

Use appropriate configurations, tools and follow relevant procedures to assure the security of the technical infrastructure

On-going Reporting and Monitoring

Requirements:

5 years+ of hands-on network engineering experience in a business focussed environment.

3 years+ experience working directly with business customers.

1 years+ experience in providing documented infrastructure designs aligned to business requirements.

Proven understanding of networking protocols and configurations (e.g. BGP, OSPF, MPLS, QoS)

Proven understanding of monitoring, network diagnostic and network analytics tools

Proven understanding of security features such as proxy, WAF, IPSEC / SSL VPN, IDS, and UTM services

Experience with Fortigate firewall configurations and deployments an advantage

Experience with Cisco Meraki SD-WAN and LAN deployments an advantage

Knowledge and experience of physical network infrastructure

Experience with ISO 27002 and PCI an advantage

Experience with Sonus Voice deployments an advantage

Relevant network certifications an advantage

Experience working with Linux / Unix an advantage

Strong understanding and experience working with eBGP, transit and IX peering configurations an advantage.

Knowledge / experience of SIP, [URL Removed] and [URL Removed] voice coding schemes, Call Admission Control an advantage

