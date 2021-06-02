Senior Manager I: Private Brand Visual Merchandising at Massmart

Summary: To be the Private Label Brand ambassador in-store, to create a consistent brand customer experience while being progressive and impactful. Ensure that all store marketing initiatives are in line with overall private brand strategy. Implement and monitor usage of correct promotional material in-store. Overall management of events, promotions, activations and accurate merchandising against agreed Planograms. Monitoring of supplier marketing activity in store relating to Private Label. Identify different avenues to grow Market share and foot traffic.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Communication, planning and execution of in-store initiatives

Assisting Private Label Brand Managers with creative briefs of all events and other initiatives in order to maintain the Brand CI’s. Managing the creative in-store briefs and planograms on a daily basis and ensuring that information supplied by the store, brand team and merchandisers is sufficient and clear.

Assisting with the execution of Shopper Experience communication: Following the correct briefing process and providing detailed and concise briefs to the Traffic Manager within the Marketing department. Obtaining approval from relevant parties, and then sending to print.

Interacting with the studio and digital to achieve coordinated marketing campaigns and optimizing our marketing mix.

Building strong relationships within the marketing team, as well as with buyers, stores and merchants.

You collaborate with the Marketing, Buying and Store operations to ensure Visual Merchandising is aligned, developed and successfully implemented according to the private brand strategic intent.

Attend weekly/biweekly meetings with BM’s to review and discuss marketing calendar, budget and brand plans

Keep abreast of all in-store marketing trend

Events and Brand activations

Determine and control budget for event and brand activations

Conceptualize and create event and brand activations

Manage and execute private brand activations, working together with internal and external vendors to create memorable and impactful events that support overall brand strategy.

Create briefs in collaboration with Brand Managers and Buyers.

Ensure delivery of all POS. Check the delivery and store securely until implementation date.

Brief department managers and implement POS and activation materials as per activity brief.

Manage any additional activation as per the Activity Brief.

Monitor and sign off implementation of all activations. General Manager to spot check before the implementation team leave the store.

Manage any promoters or late implementations within 24 hours of your scheduled implementation date (included in original activity brief).

Ensure the themed promotional POS (e.g., bunting, banners) are removed on the correct date at the end of the period, or the third-party installation team removes the items according to the activity brief.

Manage in-store competitions. In the event that the mechanic involves a competition entry box; ensure that the box is be clearly labeled, visible and secure. Terms & Conditions to be available at the reception if requested.

Ensure department managers implement promotional price changes across all areas and are accurate on all promotional lines.

Ensure department managers are maintaining the pricing for their areas, support with queries and flag persistent poor performance to you.

Ensure the store receives the correct quantities of promotional material

Branding

Set, in conjunction with Brand Managers marketing campaigns and initiatives that align with individual brand identities and chosen target markets.

Guide the creation of omni-channel content and experiences that drive brand recognition and increase customer engagement.

Ensure robust brand governance against Brand Style Guide, CI and market positioning.

Explore new opportunities for brands to gain extra share of voice

Work together with the brand manager and marketing campaign manager to further amplify ongoing campaigns

Assist with ensuring all activities are aligned and support the Private Brands CI and strategies.

Campaign execution and project co-ordination

Assist with the production and execution of point of sale for all in-store campaigns

Ability to execute campaigns and meet deadlines.

Co-ordination of in-store Private Label campaigns with any national campaigns from banner marketing teams.

Assist with the execution of ad hoc marketing projects as required

Identify and agree with the General Sales Manager/General Manager for a secure location to store the POS holders and promotional template paper.

Complete weekly audits of POS units with department managers.

Ensure ongoing maintenance of POS frames, ensuring they remain clean, safely implemented and are placed in correct locations according to the POS manual.

Re-order additional or replacement POS units and promotional template paper.

Raise requests for development of new solutions with your General Sales Manager/General Manager through the Regional Operations Executives.

Coordinate onsite event and activations

Act as primary contact on site activations

Provide an event report with detailed impact after activations

Monitoring of supplier marketing activity in store

Monitor any POS provided or installed by suppliers, e.g. Free Standing Display Units (FSUs). Check with General Manager that all supplier POS has been approved for installation in stores. Remove and dispose on agreed date.

Process and compliance

Ensure Compliance to Customer Protection Act, POPI and applicable laws with regard to customer service and direct marketing to customers at store-level.

Manage competition process, hand over and declaration control to ensure compliance for 100% audit rating.

Manage sponsorships and in-store donations process and declaration control within the national guidelines to ensure compliance.

Manage the anti-corruption policies regarding competitions, CSI, sponsorships and in-store donations process

Merchandising standards

Develop a workbook on guidelines for Private Label merchandising and modular design with buyers and store operations.

Work with buyers and necessary personal in ensuring all Planograms meet the Private merchandising standards

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

Relevant Business Degree

5 year’s relevant experience

Competencies and Skills

Excellent communication skills

Able to organize and plan during crisis and urgent situations

Organize and manage events to increase brand awareness and affinity

Is target-focused and meets deadlines

Able to build rapport and puts people at ease

Solutions-driven

Creative and conceptual when developing ideas

Uses change to create opportunity

Building Relationships

Influencing and Negotiation

Attention to Detail

Drive and energetic

Flexibility

Customer Responsiveness

Professional behaviour Operational excellence

Forward Thinking

Innovative

Social responsibility

Third party management against SLA’s

Global views

Desired Skills:

Services marketing

Marketing Communications

Strategic marketing

Project Management Marketing

Shopper Marketing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Retail

5 to 10 years Senior Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

