Senior Network Engineer – Fortigate

- Must have own car and valid driver’s license.
- Open to ALL SA CITIZEN’s only
About:
- As a Network Engineer you must be Tech Savvy.
- Must have Networking background, Design, Configuration, Management of Networks (Switching/Routing/Firewalls/Security)
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- VMWARE certification (Advantageous)
- Microsoft Certified – MCSE
- Azure (Advantageous)
Experience
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Tier 2 Network Engineering role.
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience working and dealing directly with Clients.
- Must have Networking background, Design, Configuration, Management of Networks (Switching/Routing/Firewalls/Security)
- Must be able to work under pressure and a high volume and pressurised environment.
- Must have strong “General” Network experience.
- Good exposure and/or experience to Fortinet Firewalls/Mellanox Switching.
- Must have good understanding and/or experience in Virtualization (Advantageous).
- Must have good understanding and/or experience in Azure/AWS (Advantageous).
Desired Skills:
- VMware
- Microsoft MCSE
- Azure
- Design
- Configurations
- Management of Networks
- Switching
- Routing
- Firewalls
- Security
- Virtualization
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Cloud Hosting & Cloud Management Services