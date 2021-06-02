Senior Network Engineer – Fortigate

Jun 2, 2021

  • Must have own car and valid driver’s license.
  • Open to ALL SA CITIZEN’s only

About:

  • As a Network Engineer you must be Tech Savvy.
  • Must have Networking background, Design, Configuration, Management of Networks (Switching/Routing/Firewalls/Security)

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications

  • VMWARE certification (Advantageous)
  • Microsoft Certified – MCSE
  • Azure (Advantageous)

Experience

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Tier 2 Network Engineering role.
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience working and dealing directly with Clients.
  • Must be able to work under pressure and a high volume and pressurised environment.
  • Must have strong “General” Network experience.
  • Good exposure and/or experience to Fortinet Firewalls/Mellanox Switching.
  • Must have good understanding and/or experience in Virtualization (Advantageous).
  • Must have good understanding and/or experience in Azure/AWS (Advantageous).

Desired Skills:

  • VMware
  • Microsoft MCSE
  • Azure
  • Design
  • Configurations
  • Management of Networks
  • Switching
  • Routing
  • Firewalls
  • Security
  • Virtualization
  • AWS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Cloud Hosting & Cloud Management Services

Learn more/Apply for this position