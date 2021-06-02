Senior Support Engineer

Jun 2, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Performs specialized technical tasks required to support
    operations (e.g., IT development, research support, skilled
    trade).
  • Requires vocational training or the equivalent
    experience and may require external certifications.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Matric /Grade 12
  • BS degree in Information Technology, Computer
    Science or relevant field
  • Additional certification in Microsoft, Linux, Cisco or
    similar technologies is a plus

Experience required:

  • Proven work experience as a Technical Support Engineer, Desktop Support Engineer, IT Help Desk Technician or similar role
  • Hands-on experience with Windows/Linux/Mac OS environments
  • Good understanding of computer systems, mobile devices and other tech products.
  • Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot basic technical issues
  • Familiarity with remote desktop applications and help desk software
  • Excellent problem-solving and communication skills
  • Ability to provide step-by-step technical help, both written and verbal
  • Ability to lead a team
  • Has advanced and specialized expertise, typically developed through a combination of job-related training and considerable work experience.
  • Proposes improvements to processes.
  • May act as a lead, coordinating and facilitating the work of others but is not a
    supervisor.
  • Works autonomously within established procedures and practices.
  • Spends a majority of working time performing the same work processes and activities as employees on team.

