Senior Support Engineer

The Role: Essential functions:
- Performs specialized technical tasks required to support
operations (e.g., IT development, research support, skilled
trade).
- Requires vocational training or the equivalent
experience and may require external certifications.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Matric /Grade 12
- BS degree in Information Technology, Computer
Science or relevant field
- Additional certification in Microsoft, Linux, Cisco or
similar technologies is a plus
Experience required:
- Proven work experience as a Technical Support Engineer, Desktop Support Engineer, IT Help Desk Technician or similar role
- Hands-on experience with Windows/Linux/Mac OS environments
- Good understanding of computer systems, mobile devices and other tech products.
- Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot basic technical issues
- Familiarity with remote desktop applications and help desk software
- Excellent problem-solving and communication skills
- Ability to provide step-by-step technical help, both written and verbal
- Ability to lead a team
- Has advanced and specialized expertise, typically developed through a combination of job-related training and considerable work experience.
- Proposes improvements to processes.
- May act as a lead, coordinating and facilitating the work of others but is not a
supervisor.
- Works autonomously within established procedures and practices.
- Spends a majority of working time performing the same work processes and activities as employees on team.