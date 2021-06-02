Service Advisor

Jun 2, 2021

Service Advisor – Somerset West

Energetic and on the ball Service Advisor required for a large and very busy multi-brand dealership.

Requirements:
Grade 12
Min of 2 years’ Service Advisor experience in a busy franchise dealership
Computer literate
Excellent customer service
Good communications skills both written and verbal
Excellent organizational skills
Valid Driver’s Licence
RSA Citizen

Must live in the Helderberg/ Winelands

Should you meet with the minimum requirements, send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Service Advisor
  • Dealership
  • Csutomer Service
  • communication skills.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position