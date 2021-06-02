Service Advisor

Service Advisor – Somerset West

Energetic and on the ball Service Advisor required for a large and very busy multi-brand dealership.

Requirements:

Grade 12

Min of 2 years’ Service Advisor experience in a busy franchise dealership

Computer literate

Excellent customer service

Good communications skills both written and verbal

Excellent organizational skills

Valid Driver’s Licence

RSA Citizen

Must live in the Helderberg/ Winelands

Should you meet with the minimum requirements, send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Service Advisor

Dealership

Csutomer Service

communication skills.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position