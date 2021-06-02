Service Advisor – Somerset West
Energetic and on the ball Service Advisor required for a large and very busy multi-brand dealership.
Requirements:
Grade 12
Min of 2 years’ Service Advisor experience in a busy franchise dealership
Computer literate
Excellent customer service
Good communications skills both written and verbal
Excellent organizational skills
Valid Driver’s Licence
RSA Citizen
Must live in the Helderberg/ Winelands
Should you meet with the minimum requirements, send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Service Advisor
- Dealership
- Csutomer Service
- communication skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric