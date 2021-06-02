Shift Millwright

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

Provide maintenance support to Production, Electrical / C&I and Maintenance teams

Daily plant checks, spares management and preventative maintenance in mechanical/electrical/C&I fields to ensure maximum plant availability

Breakdown Maintenance

Complete job cards and Statutory Schedules

Maintain standards in the plant and adhere to all safety rules and procedures

Must be flexible to perform multi-skilled duties and work shifts

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

Trade relevant N3 / Matric with Mathematics and Science

Millwright Trade Certificate

3 years’ experience in different pumps, valves, cylinders and pneumatic drives

3 years’ experience in electrical work e.g., MCC components, electrical motors and solenoids

South African Citizens only

