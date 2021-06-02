Shift Millwright

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Provide maintenance support to Production, Electrical / C&I and Maintenance teams
  • Daily plant checks, spares management and preventative maintenance in mechanical/electrical/C&I fields to ensure maximum plant availability
  • Breakdown Maintenance
  • Complete job cards and Statutory Schedules
  • Maintain standards in the plant and adhere to all safety rules and procedures
  • Must be flexible to perform multi-skilled duties and work shifts

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • Trade relevant N3 / Matric with Mathematics and Science
  • Millwright Trade Certificate
  • 3 years’ experience in different pumps, valves, cylinders and pneumatic drives
  • 3 years’ experience in electrical work e.g., MCC components, electrical motors and solenoids

South African Citizens only
