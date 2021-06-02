Shift Millwright

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Provide maintenance support to Production, Electrical / C&I and Maintenance teams
- Daily plant checks, spares management and preventative maintenance in mechanical/electrical/C&I fields to ensure maximum plant availability
- Breakdown Maintenance
- Complete job cards and Statutory Schedules
- Maintain standards in the plant and adhere to all safety rules and procedures
- Must be flexible to perform multi-skilled duties and work shifts
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- Trade relevant N3 / Matric with Mathematics and Science
- Millwright Trade Certificate
- 3 years’ experience in different pumps, valves, cylinders and pneumatic drives
- 3 years’ experience in electrical work e.g., MCC components, electrical motors and solenoids
South African Citizens only
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Millwright