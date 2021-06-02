Solution Engineer

Jun 2, 2021

  • You will Cooperate with the sales staff in bidding and solution copy writing, and make on-site solution speeches and answers
  • Responsible for project demand investigation, fully communicated with sales staff/customers, wrote demand analysis for communication, and produced reasonable solutions
  • Responsible for the production of industry standardization solutions and armory, and the continuous tracking and improvement of the application of data
  • Conducted product solution training for sales and technical staff of representative office and customers
  • Responsible for industry research, including research on advantages and disadvantages of competitors’ schemes, regional industry policy research, regional industry qualification/certification research, industry future trend research, and output research reports
  • Responsible for the progress management and support of regional promotion activities

Job Requirements

  • Bachelor degree or above, major in communication, electronics, computer or related is preferred
  • Familiar with the integration of security monitoring system, proficient in communication, storage and network equipment
  • Strong communication and coordination skills and a high sense of responsibility, industry solution consciousness, good solution writing and technical communication skills
  • More than 2 years working experience in security industry solution, project pre-sales and technical support
  • Good intercultural communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Degree
  • Communication
  • Bidding
  • Copy writing
  • Standardising solutions
  • Research
  • Trend research
  • output research
  • promotions
  • security monitoring system

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Networking
  • 2 to 5 years Other Architecture & Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

