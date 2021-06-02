Solution Engineer

- You will Cooperate with the sales staff in bidding and solution copy writing, and make on-site solution speeches and answers
- Responsible for project demand investigation, fully communicated with sales staff/customers, wrote demand analysis for communication, and produced reasonable solutions
- Responsible for the production of industry standardization solutions and armory, and the continuous tracking and improvement of the application of data
- Conducted product solution training for sales and technical staff of representative office and customers
- Responsible for industry research, including research on advantages and disadvantages of competitors’ schemes, regional industry policy research, regional industry qualification/certification research, industry future trend research, and output research reports
- Responsible for the progress management and support of regional promotion activities
Job Requirements
- Bachelor degree or above, major in communication, electronics, computer or related is preferred
- Familiar with the integration of security monitoring system, proficient in communication, storage and network equipment
- Strong communication and coordination skills and a high sense of responsibility, industry solution consciousness, good solution writing and technical communication skills
- More than 2 years working experience in security industry solution, project pre-sales and technical support
- Good intercultural communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Degree
- Communication
- Bidding
- Copy writing
- Standardising solutions
- Research
- Trend research
- output research
- promotions
- security monitoring system
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 2 to 5 years Other Architecture & Engineering
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree