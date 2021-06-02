Store Finance Manager at Massmart Wholesale

To manage the overall financial function of a store.

Key Performance areas:

Control, manage and evaluate the full finance support function, including policies and procedures, for the store.

Consolidate and interpret allocated Store budgets, forecasts and actual performance

Team Management.

Stock Management (stock control and receiving).

Stakeholder Engagement.

Minimum Academic Requirements, Professional Qualifications, and Experience:

Bcom Degree.

3-5 years’ relevant operational financial management experience in the retail/FMCG industries.

Competency Requirements:

Essential:

Evaluating problems.

Investigate Issues.

Creating innovation.

Communicating Information.

Providing Leadership.

Processing Details.

Structuring Tasks.

Driving success.

Leadership:

Critical Judgement and Decision making.

Build a customer focused environment.

Inspire company execution and results.

Exemplify adaptability.

Diversity and inclusion.

Building and developing Talent.

Functional:

Business Acumen.

Business owner mentality.

Finance and Accounting.

MS Office proficiency.

Relevant SAP proficiency.

Numerical reasoning.

Entrepreneurial flare.

Analysis and judgment.

Desired Skills:

Store Financial Management

Store Budget

Stock Management

Stakeholder Management

Financial Management

Retail industry

FMCG

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

