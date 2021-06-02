Store Finance Manager at Massmart Wholesale

Jun 2, 2021

To manage the overall financial function of a store.

Key Performance areas:

  • Control, manage and evaluate the full finance support function, including policies and procedures, for the store.
  • Consolidate and interpret allocated Store budgets, forecasts and actual performance
  • Team Management.
  • Stock Management (stock control and receiving).
  • Stakeholder Engagement.

Minimum Academic Requirements, Professional Qualifications, and Experience:

  • Bcom Degree.
  • 3-5 years’ relevant operational financial management experience in the retail/FMCG industries.

Competency Requirements:
Essential:

  • Evaluating problems.
  • Investigate Issues.
  • Creating innovation.
  • Communicating Information.
  • Providing Leadership.
  • Processing Details.
  • Structuring Tasks.
  • Driving success.

Leadership:

  • Critical Judgement and Decision making.
  • Build a customer focused environment.
  • Inspire company execution and results.
  • Exemplify adaptability.
  • Diversity and inclusion.
  • Building and developing Talent.

Functional:

  • Business Acumen.
  • Business owner mentality.
  • Finance and Accounting.
  • MS Office proficiency.
  • Relevant SAP proficiency.
  • Numerical reasoning.
  • Entrepreneurial flare.
  • Analysis and judgment.

Desired Skills:

  • Store Financial Management
  • Store Budget
  • Stock Management
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Financial Management
  • Retail industry
  • FMCG

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

