Store Finance Manager at Massmart Wholesale

To manage the overall financial function of a store.
Key Performance areas:
- Control, manage and evaluate the full finance support function, including policies and procedures, for the store.
- Consolidate and interpret allocated Store budgets, forecasts and actual performance
- Team Management.
- Stock Management (stock control and receiving).
- Stakeholder Engagement.
Minimum Academic Requirements, Professional Qualifications, and Experience:
- Bcom Degree.
- 3-5 years’ relevant operational financial management experience in the retail/FMCG industries.
Competency Requirements:
Essential:
- Evaluating problems.
- Investigate Issues.
- Creating innovation.
- Communicating Information.
- Providing Leadership.
- Processing Details.
- Structuring Tasks.
- Driving success.
Leadership:
- Critical Judgement and Decision making.
- Build a customer focused environment.
- Inspire company execution and results.
- Exemplify adaptability.
- Diversity and inclusion.
- Building and developing Talent.
Functional:
- Business Acumen.
- Business owner mentality.
- Finance and Accounting.
- MS Office proficiency.
- Relevant SAP proficiency.
- Numerical reasoning.
- Entrepreneurial flare.
- Analysis and judgment.
Desired Skills:
- Store Financial Management
- Store Budget
- Stock Management
- Stakeholder Management
- Financial Management
- Retail industry
- FMCG
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree