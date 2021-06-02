Store Manager at Mass Discounter

Summary: Creates an ultimate shopping experience through effective leadership and execution of various Sales and Merchandising functions within the store. To maximise profitability by understanding the relevant target markets and leading teams to drive a customer centric environment. To initiate and execute various strategies to improve store performance and enhance team productivity.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Customer Experience:

To ensure that all customers are served promptly, efficiently and in a courteous manner (Greet, Thank, Help).

To resolve customer queries promptly by either providing relevant information or escalating the query.

To embrace and enforce the “sunset rule” todays work today.

To ensure that all Customer complaints are resolved timeously. “Sunset rule”

To ensure optimum Service levels in areas of responsibility.

To ensure that the associates understand and execute the Big 5.

To developing and implementing action plans for Mystery shopper reports.

To ensure shopping trolleys are clean and available at all times.

To ensure that all associates are attired as per company standards.

To ensure that all associates demonstrate a competent, efficient and customer orientated image.

Sales:

To analyze market trends and initiate strategies to improve sales. i.e. competitor shopping etc.

To analyze and develop action plans to address the store sales performance, by utilizing the daily and weekly sales report.

To support, coach and motivate teams to exceed the set budgeted sales target.

Expenses:

To plan, monitor and maximize market opportunities to achieve monthly turnover expense and NIBT.

To monitor and control all expenses to prevent over expenditure, i.e. scheduling, overtime, auction costs, stationery, electricity etc.

To ensure the effective management of TK records, i.e. schedules, leave types, clockings and audit trails etc.

To ensure that the in-store mark down process is adhered to as per company requirements.

To ensure the effective management of auction costs as per company procedure.

Stock Loss:

To ensure adherence to all security and risk measures as per compliance standards.

To ensure that the high risk policy and procedures are adhered to as per company requirements.

To monitor the implementation of the stock take process and procedures, i.e. stock take count down process, recounts etc.

To maintain a disciplined control on security in order to minimise shrinkage and damage to goods.

To implement, execute and maintain stock take post mortem action plans.

Stock Management:

To ensure stockholding levels are in line with merchandising plans and with sales performance.

To analyse merchandise movement to highlight slow sellers/fast sellers.

To ensure that aged /obsolescence stock is actioned as per company procedure.

To ensure that core stock and promotional lines are maintained as per company standard.

To analyse all SAP CAR reports and initiate strategies to improve store performance.

Merchandise:

To ensure that the latest version of space planning is implemented and maintained as per company standards.

To manage the Gap scanning process as per company requirement.

To ensure that visual displays are updated to incorporate and promote new product launches, locally relevant events, festive and seasonal themes as per creative guidelines.

To ensure stock is displayed as per merchandising standards ie correct PI Labels, bar code and price, SSDMA check on all advertised lines.

To ensure that signage standards are implemented in accordance with the Signage Manual.

Leadership:

To continuously enhance existing capabilities and develop new skills.

To ensure that all associates are regularly trained in order to achieve the required standard.

To coach and develop team in order to achieve the required store standards in relevant areas.

To ensure that the Individual development training pack (IDTP) is completed for his/her team and regular one on one conversations are conducted.

To ensure that the performance management process (PIP) is adhered to.

To ensure all new associates are on boarded as per company requirements.

To have a thorough understanding of the IR processes in order to carry out disciplinary investigations and hearings where appropriate.

To participate in the recruitment and selection process of associates.

To ensure that optimal staffing levels are in place through accurate scheduling.

To facilitate collaboration between the various departments within the store.

To act in line with the dominant values of the organisation. i.e. act with integrity, service to our customers, strive for excellence and respect for the individual.

To achieve a win-win outcome when there are conflicting interests and limited resources.

Compliance:

To ensure that all compliance areas are maintained according to business requirement, i.e. OHASA, stock loss, Massmart audits etc.

To ensure adherence to the role as per the OHASA 16.2 appointee

General:

To ensure the overall maintenance and housekeeping standards are diligently adhered to. i.e. company assets, walls, ceiling, air-conditioning, fixtures, stockrooms, security systems etc.

To acknowledge and action the Store Operations communication.

To ensure that Management By Walk About (MBWA) is conducted.

To be supportive, flexible and assist, as and when, required to perform duties that do not fall in this position.

To keep abreast of retail developments in close proximity to the store.

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position:

Matric.

Relevant tertiary qualification advantageous Experience:

3 years’ retail experience.

Competencies and Skills:

Talent Management.

Planning and improvement.

Manage execution and results.

Customer centric.

Use appropriate judgment.

Performance Management.

Manage ethics and compliance.

Agile.

Strategic and Planning skills.

Solution driven Compliance.

Desired Skills:

Store Retail Management

Store Management

Store Operations

Merchandising

Stock Loss

