Only Nigerian citizens welcome to apply

This is a unique opportunity to join Videojet, a global leader in high technology products. One will be focused on driving customer retention and growth through new business activity.

With the relevant training provided to learn the products and industry, you will sell a range of Videojet coding and marking equipment.

Responsibilities as a Strategic Account Manager at Videojet, include:

Business development and acquisition of new customers

Relationship building at all levels up to and including the senior levels of customers

Your experience will include:

A consistent track record in Account Management, ideally in Multinational Corporations

Ability to take ownership over a portfolio of customers.

Excellent attention to detail

Knowledge of a CRM (preferably SFDC) would be advantageous.

Fluent in English and Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Fula

Desired Skills:

Key Account

Strategic Selling

Account Management

Sales Development

Sales Strategy

Relationship Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Account Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This is Videojet:

Videojet Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in the manufacturing of coding, printing, and marking products. This high technology product prints variable information, such as expiration dates on grocery products, packaged goods, pharmaceuticals, or catalogs. Our industry is pivotal in ensuring end-users consume their food, beverage, and pharmaceutical products’ safety. As the market share leader, we have operations in over 30 countries with 4,000 employees worldwide.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual Salary

