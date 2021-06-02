SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT PRACTITIONER: ASSET MANAGEMENT
12 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION
LOCATION: PRETORIA
- MONTHLY SALARY: R 17 882.50
- CLOSING DATE: 15 JUNE 2021
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- To render support to the Department of Science and Technology through effective development, implementation and maintenance of Asset management systems
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Three-year National Diploma/NQF 6 in Logistics or related qualification
- 2 years’ and more experience in SCM/ Finance
- An understanding of the technical aspects of the position
Knowledge Requirements:
- Knowledge of public service rules and prescripts
- Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury Regulations and guidelines
- Knowledge of Asset Management processes and procedures
- Knowledge of Supply Chain Framework and Environment
- Tools and techniques for assets verification
- Standard chart of accounts
DESCRIPTION OF TASKS
- Asset’s verification
- Validate and implement internal controls based on internal audit findings and other control measurers deemed fit by the manager,
- Roll out and submit individual’s asset owners’ reports
- Asset Register
- Update asset register with unrecorded movement
- Update assets register with changes on owner’s report
- Correct any anomalies
- Update capital and minor assets on daily basis
- Audit reports
- Support in preparing the half year schedules for Interim Financial Statement reporting,
- Prepare asset reports for external audit and assist in conserving and improving the standard of reporting Asset Management;
- Assist in collating monthly reconciliations between BAS and LOGIS and Asset Pro leading to the annual audit by the Auditor-General
COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS
Knowledge
- Knowledge of public service rules and prescripts
- Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury Regulations and guidelines
- Knowledge of Asset Management processes and procedures
- Knowledge of Supply Chain Framework and Environment
- Tools and techniques for assets verification
- Standard chart of accounts
Skills
- Development skill
- Analytical skill
- Financial management
- Project management
Personal Attributes
- Ability to work individually and as part of the team
- Ability to establish and maintain internal and external networks
- Ability to work under pressure
- Initiative and creative
Desired Skills:
- PFMA
- Treasury Regulations
- Supply Chain Framework and Environment
- Asset Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree