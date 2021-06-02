SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT PRACTITIONER: ASSET MANAGEMENT

Jun 2, 2021

12 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION

LOCATION: PRETORIA

  • MONTHLY SALARY: R 17 882.50
  • CLOSING DATE: 15 JUNE 2021

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

  • To render support to the Department of Science and Technology through effective development, implementation and maintenance of Asset management systems

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Three-year National Diploma/NQF 6 in Logistics or related qualification
  • 2 years’ and more experience in SCM/ Finance
  • An understanding of the technical aspects of the position

Knowledge Requirements:

  • Knowledge of public service rules and prescripts
  • Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury Regulations and guidelines
  • Knowledge of Asset Management processes and procedures
  • Knowledge of Supply Chain Framework and Environment
  • Tools and techniques for assets verification
  • Standard chart of accounts

DESCRIPTION OF TASKS

  • Asset’s verification
  • Validate and implement internal controls based on internal audit findings and other control measurers deemed fit by the manager,
  • Roll out and submit individual’s asset owners’ reports
  • Asset Register
  • Update asset register with unrecorded movement
  • Update assets register with changes on owner’s report
  • Correct any anomalies
  • Update capital and minor assets on daily basis
  • Audit reports
  • Support in preparing the half year schedules for Interim Financial Statement reporting,
  • Prepare asset reports for external audit and assist in conserving and improving the standard of reporting Asset Management;
  • Assist in collating monthly reconciliations between BAS and LOGIS and Asset Pro leading to the annual audit by the Auditor-General

COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS
Knowledge

Skills

  • Development skill
  • Analytical skill
  • Financial management
  • Project management

Personal Attributes

  • Ability to work individually and as part of the team
  • Ability to establish and maintain internal and external networks
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Initiative and creative

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

