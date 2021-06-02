Supply Chain Management Practitioner: Orders (12 M

JOB DESCRIPTION
Ordering/ purchasing of goods and services
- Create, fax/mail computerised order (LOGIS)
- Capture generated orders on the iqual database.
- Maintenance of equal database
Liaison with suppliers and end users
- Informed end users about expected deliveries
- Communicate with external vendors
Record keeping and filing
- Numerically filed procurement advices
- Numerically filed a copy of orders
- Forwarded documentation to Transit
JOB REQUIREMENTS
QUALIFICATIONS
- Grade 12/ NQF Level 4 plus Certificate or diploma in purchasing/ logistics/ Business administration
EXPERIENCE
- 1-2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment
- An understanding of the technical aspects of the position
TRAINING
- Supply Chain Management training
- Iqual training
- Project Management