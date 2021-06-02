Supply Chain Management Practitioner: Orders (12 M

Jun 2, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

Ordering/ purchasing of goods and services

  • Create, fax/mail computerised order (LOGIS)
  • Capture generated orders on the iqual database.
  • Maintenance of equal database

Liaison with suppliers and end users

  • Informed end users about expected deliveries
  • Communicate with external vendors

Record keeping and filing

  • Numerically filed procurement advices
  • Numerically filed a copy of orders
  • Forwarded documentation to Transit

JOB REQUIREMENTS

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Grade 12/ NQF Level 4 plus Certificate or diploma in purchasing/ logistics/ Business administration

EXPERIENCE

  • 1-2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment
  • An understanding of the technical aspects of the position

TRAINING

  • Supply Chain Management training
  • Iqual training
  • Project Management

